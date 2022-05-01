"They don't look like they hang out together"- Konnan slams pairing of WWE legend and top AEW tag team

Wrestling veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on AEW's decision to pair Christian Cage with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

Jurassic Express started out as the trio of Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt. Last year, fans started to see an alliance between Christian Cage and the Jurassic boys blossom. After a while, Christian became an everpresent for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, while Marko Stunt was phased out of the group.

Stunt has since left AEW altogether and the veteran remains their mentor. But Konnan doesn't believe the group gels together at all. His words came via the Keepin' it 100 podcast, where he pointed out a lack of charisma when compared to the likes of Ricky Starks, whom Jurassic Express shared the segment with.

"Like I mentioned before: zero charisma between Luchasaurus, Christian and Jungle Boy, just none. They don't look like they hang out together at all. Starks came in and in thirty seconds just demolished all three guys, he's super charismatic and then it was a short promo. It reminds me like a young Rock." (18:03-18:20)

Jurassic Express await a challenge from Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW tag titles

The segment in question came in the aftermath of Jungle Boy's singles loss to Kyle O'Reilly on last week's AEW Dynamite. The qualifier was set between the two after reDRagon's failed pursuit of the tag titles. The champs retained their tag titles against the former NXT stars on the April 13th edition of Dynamite.

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs interrupted the segment shortly after Christian and Jungle Boy declared they needed to move on from the loss and focus on their tag team exploits.

Starks and Hobbs are currently the #3 ranked tag team in the division, and have called their shot, but it has yet to be confirmed when and where the bout will take place.

If any quotes from this article are used, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda and link to this post.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Christian's alliance with Jurassic Express? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell