3 AEW heels who need to turn babyface in 2025

AEW has a wonderful roster filled with spectacular stars, including beloved babyfaces and hated heels. Many of these stars have been doing a stellar job of portraying their heel gimmick and making the fans buy into it.

However, some of these heels now need a change of character, either to tell new stories or because their current persona isn't quite working. So, here are a few AEW heels who need to turn babyface in 2025:

#3. Max Caster doesn't need a singles run in AEW

Max Caster had been showing shades of grey well before The Acclaimed ended. In the past few months, the former AEW World Trios Champion had started branding himself as the ''best wrestler alive'' and also declared himself as the leader of The Acclaimed.

At Collision: Maximum Carnage, the 35-year-old walked out on Anthony Bowens after The Five-Tool Player chose Billy Gunn over him. It seems that Max will now go on a singles heel run to prove himself as a competent wrestler.

However, we truly hope this heel turn doesn't last too long, and eventually he sees the light of day later this year and brings out the scissors again to win back his former teammates.

#2. Hangman Page could turn babyface during his potential feud with MJF

Hangman Adam Page has shown his dark side to the hilt in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy even hurt one of his closest friends, Christopher Daniels, and retired him following a brutal Texas Death Match last month.

Following the match, Daniels looked into Page's eyes, and the latter seemed to be remorseful of his actions. It seems there's a layered story being told here, and we could see Hangman finally shed his dark persona and overcome the negativity built up within him if he encounters a bigger heel.

Now, as we all know, there's no bigger and more despised heel in AEW than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The two came face to face in a backstage segment on Dynamite recently, and this seems to be a hint that a future feud is in Tony Khan's plans. Perhaps Hangman Page can finally turn babyface during his potential feud with The Wolf of Wrestling.

#1. Mercedes Mone

There's no doubt that Mercedes Mone is in the midst of the run of her life. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, NJPW Strong Women's Champion, RevPro British Women's Champion, and the Queen of Southside Champion (unified with the RevPro title).

The CEO calls herself "Mone Four Belts" and flaunts all her accolades arrogantly. Now, we'll say that AEW can perhaps stretch her run for this year as a heel, but Tony Khan shouldn't run the risk of things getting stale. Mone could need a change of pace later this year.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks has a fair amount of fans even though she's a heel. Now that she doesn't have her bodyguard, Kamille, by her side, it would be quite wonderful to see Mercedes play the role of a babyface, who has rightfully fought her way to the top.

