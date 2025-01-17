[SPOILER] Major AEW tag team officially split

The recent tensions between one of the most beloved tag teams came to their breaking point during the tapings of AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage. As the dust settled, the fans saw the end of their alliance.

During the Collision: Maximum Carnage episode, tag team partners of The Acclaimed, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, met in the ring to clear out their recent differences. The fans in attendance showered heavy jeers and boos at Caster and were in firm support of his partner, Bowens.

This led to a verbal exchange between Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The latter did not hold back in calling Max a 'cocky and arrogant piece of s***.' On the other hand, Bowens expressed confidence in his ability to succeed without him and become a top champion in AEW.

As the duo continued to run each other down, Billy Gunn came down to the ring to defuse the tensions. However, Max Caster instead blamed the WWE Hall of Famer for the prevalent issues between himself and Bowens. He then laid the ultimatum on his tag team partner to either choose him or Billy Gunn.

At that moment, Anthony Bowens sided with the former multi-time tag team champion and claimed that he never needed Caster to become successful. The segment came to an end, witnessing the end of one of the most successful tag teams in AEW, The Acclaimed.

Tensions had been at an all-time high within AEW's popular tag team, The Acclaimed

As the new year began, the issues between Max Caster and Anthony Bowens came in front of the wrestling fans. On an episode of AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, the duo constantly argued during their tag team match against The Hurt Syndicate.

The ending of that match saw Bowens walking out on Caster, suffering the wrath of The Hurt Syndicate, and ultimately passing out to the Hurt Lock applied by Bobby Lashley.

The duo tried to resolve their issues during the Collision: Maximum Carnage episode, but instead it led to their strong partnership coming to an end. With Caster and Bowens no longer a team, it will be interesting to see them go down their separate roads as singles competitors in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

