3 AEW legends who can never defeat WWE's Roman Reigns in a singles match

Roman Reigns has been WWE's top star for the past couple of years. He had one of the most historic title reigns of the modern era when he held the Universal Title for over 1000 days and the WWE Title for over a year.

During this time, he was booked incredibly strongly and looked unbeatable in the ring. Since then, Reigns has lost both his titles and is currently absent from TV. While Reigns' record has taken a hit since losing his titles, there are still some stars who will never be able to beat The OTC. Let's take a look at three AEW stars who can never beat Reigns in a singles match.

#3. Christian Cage

Christian Cage has been on top of his game ever since he joined AEW in 2021. He has helped elevate some of the younger talent on the roster and played a prominent role in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He was involved in a notable feud with Jack Perry that helped the latter's career, and is now the leader of the Patriarchy. Cage is currently involved in a back-and-forth storyline with Nick Wayne.

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Despite how good the former TNT Champion is in the ring and on the mic, he will most likely never be able to defeat the Tribal Chief. During their time in WWE, the two men unfortunately never locked horns in a singles match, which was a huge booking mishap by the sports entertainment giant.

However, given where Cage is in his career, he would never be booked to defeat Reigns, as even if they did end up in the same promotion, the veteran is better used to elevate others.

#2. Cope

Cope was one of the top stars in WWE during the peak of his career. He won multiple World Titles and was one of the top heels in the industry. However, he is now at the tail end of his career, given his age. That doesn't mean that the Rated R Superstar can't still go in the ring. At 51 years old, Cope can give many current top stars a run for their money in the ring. However, there is one star he can never beat - Roman Reigns.

During their time in WWE together, the two men met in one singles match at Money in the Bank 2021 for the WWE Universal Championship. Despite a stellar performance from the Rated R Superstar, it was Roman Reigns who came out on top. Given where both men are in their respective careers, it is highly unlikely the former Edge will be able to defeat Reigns.

Expand Tweet

#1. Bryan Danielson can never beat Roman Reigns

Bryan Danielson's in-ring future is up in the air at the moment. Before his title match at WrestleDream 2024, he stated that he would step away from the ring after losing the title, and he has stayed true to his word so far. However, he has never officially stated that he has retired for good. Hence, a comeback from the American Dragon is quite possible.

Given where Danielson is in his career, it is unlikely that he will ever beat Roman Reigns. The two men locked horns several times in WWE in the past, but Bryan Danielson was never able to defeat Reigns via pinfall.

Bryan's last match in the Stamford-based promotion was actually against The OTC. In fact, Roman Reigns competed against both Danielson and Cope at WrestleMania 37. To showcase his dominance, he stacked them on top of each other and pinned them both to create one of the most iconic wins in WrestleMania history.

Hence, given his past track record and the uncertainty surrounding his in-ring future, it's safe to say Danielson may have to retire without the satisfaction of defeating Reigns in a singles match.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns will make his return to the WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More