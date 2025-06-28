3 AEW matches that could easily outshine John Cena vs. CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions

AEW's biggest event of the year, All In: Texas, is coming up next month. Meanwhile, WWE is in Saudi Arabia this weekend for a blockbuster premium live event, Night of Champions.

The historic show will be headlined by the last chapter of one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history. The ruthless Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, will put his title on the line against his storied rival, CM Punk, with the match billed as 'The Best in the World vs. The Greatest of All Time.'

The feud between Cena and Punk needs no introduction. It has star power and marquee attraction written all over it. This makes it natural for wrestling fans to be drawn towards the encounter at WWE Night of Champions. However, All Elite Wrestling is not far behind with some top-tier showdowns planned for its own premier shows. Here are those three in-ring matches that can outshine the final match between CM Punk and John Cena at WWE's upcoming PLE.

#3. Mercedes Mone vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

"Timeless," Toni Storm went from being an undercard talent on WWE's main roster to becoming one of the biggest attractions in professional wrestling. Mercedes Mone, on the other hand, was a pivotal figure in the Women's Revolution, and she ascended to the heights of global success upon leaving the Stamford-based promotion.

Both women have had similar paths, and ever since they became a part of the same roster, wrestling fans have been clamoring to see this showdown, which will finally happen at AEW All In: Texas. With their huge drawing power and exceptional in-ring acumen, Storm and Mone could easily give John Cena and CM Punk a run for their money.

#2. Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Jon Moxley began showing off his ruthless side after exiting WWE in 2019 and rising to become the franchise player of AEW. In doing so, he wrote exciting chapters of a heated feud with "Hangman" Adam Page. The two will write another one at All In: Texas in the headlining bout for the AEW World Championship.

Mox and Page have immense star power and the ability to deliver a captivating showdown. With Moxley's huge stardom and AEW fans firmly behind The Cowboy in Texas, this showdown could outshine Cena vs. Punk at Night of Champions.

#1. Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

The one marquee match that All Elite Wrestling is set to produce, which undoubtedly has everything to make wrestling fans forget about John Cena vs. CM Punk at Night of Champions, is a showdown between two of the greatest rivals in wrestling history: Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

The two will clash at AEW All In: Texas in a 'Winner Takes All' match to crown the first-ever AEW Unified Champion. Omega and Okada have delivered some of the biggest and most captivating matches in the industry, and on All Elite Wrestling's biggest stage, fans are likely to see another blockbuster by The Best Bout Machine and The Rainmaker.

