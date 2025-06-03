3 AEW reunions Tony Khan must book before 2025 ends

AEW is home to some of the most popular duos and trios in pro wrestling. The Jacksonville-based promotion has a quality tag team division, and fans could soon see more additions to it.

While Tony Khan has yet to introduce any Tag Team Titles for the female stars of All Elite Wrestling, fans have already seen several standout duos in the women's division over the past six years. However, many iconic teams are currently inactive in AEW, as internal conflicts have driven many close allies apart.

However, Tony Khan could delight fans by bringing back several popular duos by the end of this year. In this article, let's look at three AEW reunions TK must book before 2025 ends.

#3. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale might return on the same page

Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander had a very close relationship until the latter decided to turn her back on The Babe with the Power. At Double or Nothing 2024, the 29-year-old star brutalized Willow moments after she lost her TBS Title to Mercedes Mone.

The two stars continued to feud for the next few months. At All Out 2024, Willow and Kris engaged in one of the most violent women's matches of all time, where The Galaxy's Greatest Alien emerged as the victor.

Tony Khan never had any solid plans for Kris Statlander's heel run, as she returned to her babyface roots in just a few weeks. In recent months, the former TBS Champion has tried to reconcile with Willow several times, but Willow is reluctant to side with her former best friend again.

TK should reunite the beloved duo in the coming months. The two women have found immense success in the past, and they could become a dominant unit if they join forces once more.

Pro wrestling has witnessed several instances of bitter rivals putting aside their past issues to rekindle their friendships. This famously happened with The Shield in WWE, and the same could happen with Kris and Willow.

#2. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter could reunite in AEW

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter dominated the AEW Women's division for a long time. The duo was at its most lethal in 2023 when Hayter held the AEW Women's World Title.

The two stars have not been seen together since Hayter's devastating injury in May 2023, which sidelined her for nearly a year. The British star recently fell short in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, leaving her without a prominent spot at All In.

Meanwhile, Britt Baker has not appeared on AEW television since she made the infamous "Nobody cares" comment about Serena Deeb on Dynamite in November 2024. With Mariah May potentially heading to WWE, Tony Khan would not want to lose another top star like Baker.

TK must bring back Baker for a reunion with Jamie Hayter later this year. The two stars could join forces again to compete at All In Texas.

Hayter and Baker could pick up where they left off and secure a convincing win at All In. After a few months, The DMD could finally turn her back on Jamie Hayter, paving the way for their much-anticipated rivalry.

#1. Cope and Christian Cage could have a final run as a tag team

When Cope (FKA Edge) joined AEW in 2023, one of his main goals was to reunite with his lifelong friend, Christian Cage. However, the latter declined to team up with The Rated-R Superstar, resulting in an intense rivalry between the two stars.

Nevertheless, the two may be aligning for Cage and Cope to finally reunite as a tag team. At Dynasty 2025, FTR brutally assaulted Cope after losing their Trios Titles match against The Death Riders.

On the other hand, Christian Cage's relationship with The Patriarchy has taken a hit since he failed to win the AEW World Title at Revolution 2025. The Patriarch may not stay in the group for too long, which could eventually lead him to align himself with The Ultimate Opportunist.

Tony Khan must pull the trigger on this historic reunion in the coming months. Both men are in the later stages of their careers, and it would not be a good idea to delay their final run as a tag team.

TK must reunite Cope and Christian Cage by All In Texas. Once they repair their fractured friendship, the duo could focus on FTR, who have been wreaking havoc in All Elite Wrestling for the past few weeks.

Christian Cage and Cope could ultimately face Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at All Out 2025, which will be held in their home country of Canada.

