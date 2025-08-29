3 AEW stars who have been arrested while in WWE

Many AEW stars who have previously worked in WWE have been involved in arrests during their time in the Stamford-based company. While these were all completely a part of their respective storylines at the time, they became a sort of highlight of these superstars' run in the promotion.
The arrest angles have the potential to blur the lines of reality and fiction while adding much more seriousness to the ongoing stories. From Jon Moxley to a former WWE and AEW World Champion, many names have been handcuffed in the Stamford-based company before they made their way to the Tony Khan-led promotion.
In this article, we discuss three AEW stars who have been arrested while in WWE:
#3. Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) has been involved in some intense storylines during his WWE run. A year after The SHIELD split, Moxley was involved in a feud with Seth Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship. On the May 25 episode of RAW in 2015, the former Ambrose got into a brawl with Rollins and his J&J Security. However, during the scuffle, he accidentally bumped into a cameraman.
Later in the show, the same cameraman accused Jon Moxley of assault, prompting the police to escort him out of the arena. The former champion was arrested for attacking WWE personnel, all of which turned out to be part of Seth Rollins’ plan to put his former Shield brother out of action.
Additionally, the former AEW World Champion was arrested alongside his Shield stablemates in 2018, shortly after their reunion that same year.
#2. Bobby Lashley
In 2019, Bobby Lashley was involved in an infamous love-triangle storyline with Lana and former AEW star Miro (aka Rusev).
During this feud, Lashley hired security to prevent The Bulgarian Brute from attacking him. However, despite that, Rusev found a way to deliver a beating on The All Mighty. Frustrated, the former ECW Champion lashed out at the officers, leading to a heated verbal confrontation.
Being tired of the disrespect, the officers of Tennessee retaliated by arresting Bobby Lashley. It was an embarrassing moment for the former WWE Champion to be handcuffed by his own hired officers. To make things even more funny, Lashley's on-screen partner at that time, Lana, slapped one of the officers, which led to her arrest as well.
#1. Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) had a very personal rivalry in WWE against The Authority in 2014. On The Road to WrestleMania XXX, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H placed several obstacles in his path, one of which involved legal action.
On the March 17, 2014, episode of RAW, McMahon pressed charges against him for leading fans in taking over the show the previous week. This led to police restraining the former World Champion in the ring and handcuffing him. However, Triple H intervened and unleashed a brutal assault on The American Dragon.
Bryan was eventually carried out on a stretcher as Stephanie McMahon and The Game celebrated in the ring. While it was all part of The Authority’s plan, it remains the only on-screen arrest of Bryan Danielson in his WWE career.
