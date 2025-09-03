3 AEW Stars Becky Lynch Already Defeated in WWE

Becky Lynch is inarguably one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling. The Man has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in WWE in her career. With a tenure of more than a decade, Lynch has defeated some of the top names in the industry to become the star she is right now.

While some of these names remained in WWE, others decided to switch sides and make a move to All Elite Wrestling. AEW's women's division is stacked with talent, yet many of its stars share one thing in common: they have all suffered defeats at the hands of Big Time Becks during their stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

Let's discuss three AEW stars Becky Lynch has already defeated in WWE:

#3. Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho faced Becky Lynch during her days in WWE. Before the 34-year-old made her debut in All Elite Wrestling, she worked as the leader of The Riott Squad in the Stamford-based promotion. On the April 15 episode of RAW in 2019, Soho went toe-to-toe against The Man in a singles match. However, it was the prime version of Big Time Becks, and she dominated the entire time.

Ruby had the support of Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in her corner at the ringside. The two ladies even tried to interfere in the match to help out Soho. However, Lynch was just too overpowered to be handled by The Riott Squad. Despite trying to dominate the bout, the 34-year-old tapped out to The Man's lethal 'Disarm Her' following a brief showdown.

#2. Mike Bennett

Becky Lynch has forced countless women to tap out throughout her pro-wrestling career. Yet, what often goes unnoticed is that The Man once made a male wrestler submit as well. AEW star Mike Bennett fell victim to Lynch's signature 'Disarm Her' submission during a Mixed Tag Team match in 2019.

On July 1, 2019, episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch teamed up with her husband, Seth Rollins, to face Mike Bennett and his wife, Maria Kanellis. The chaotic match even included Maria's shocking pregnancy announcement.

Well, amid the chaos, a surprised Bennett fell victim to Big Time Becks' submission hold, creating an embarrassing moment for him long before his debut in AEW.

#1. Becky Lynch has even defeated Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has made records working in All Elite Wrestling. However, before her AEW debut, Mone had a history with The Man in WWE. The two ladies have faced each other multiple times in the Stamford-based promotion, with each having multiple defeats over the other. However, their most notable showdown was from their rivalry in late 2019 for the RAW Women's Title.

At Hell in a Cell 2019, Mone faced Lynch inside the steel structure for the championship. However, despite her valiant effort, Big Time Becks made The CEO tap out in the middle of the ring. Well, after this match, Becky went on to score a few more victories over Mone in WWE, ultimately coming out as the overall winner of their career-long rivalry.

