3 AEW stars who are better on the microphone than WWE icon John Cena

On the latest episode of SmackDown, John Cena proved why he is one of the best on the microphone when he cut his own version of the infamous "pipebomb" on CM Punk.

Ad

There are many stars in the industry today who excel in terms of mic skills. AEW's roster also has talents who can match the promo skills of the Greatest of All Time.

Here are three AEW stars who are better on the microphone than John Cena.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

#3. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston joined AEW in 2020. While many believe he physically doesn't look like a star, his in-ring skills and crowd work prove otherwise. Additionally, Kingston has also shown that he can hold his own on the microphone. His passion for the business shines through in his promos, making him relatable to the fans. This has also helped him gain a loyal fan following.

Ad

Trending

One of his most iconic promos was when he spoke about Claudio Castagnoli in a backstage segment during their infamous feud. He relived their past history together and how he felt disrespected by the man he once called his friend. This promo felt incredibly realistic and added another dimension to their long-standing feud. Hence, on the mic, he is one of the few stars who is better than John Cena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Hangman Page

Hangman Page has improved a lot ever since he arrived in AEW. In just a few years since joining the promotion, he has established himself as a top star and has won both tag team and singles gold. He is also a former World Champion and is closing in on his second World Title. However, it isn't only his in-ring skills that have improved over the years; Page has shown considerable growth in his ability to cut meaningful promos.

Ad

Adam Page cut one of his best promos before his Double or Nothing bout against Will Ospreay, where he reflected on the past two years of his career, which were filled with hatred and grief, also referencing his feud with Swerve Strickland. He also highlighted that winning the World Title was personal for him, as he wanted to repay the fans for their support during his darkest days.

This promo showcased Hangman's ability to connect with the fans on a personal level, which makes him another AEW star who is better on the mic than John Cena.

Ad

#1. MJF is better than John Cena on the mic

MJF is arguably one of the best heels in the business right now. He is also one of AEW's top homegrown talents, having been with the company since its inception in 2019. Maxwell Jacob Friedman caught fans' attention with his incredible promo skills as well as his ability to compete in the ring. At just 29 years old, Maxwell leaves all his contemporaries in the dust when it comes to mic skills.

Ad

Friedman even went toe-to-toe against CM Punk, who is known for his mic skills, and held his own in incredible promo battles. Maxwell's ability to be a heat magnet has also helped him get some reactions from the fans during his promos. Considering his age, MJF is not only the best promo in AEW but is also better than John Cena.

It's disappointing that none of these stars could compete with Cena in a promo battle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More