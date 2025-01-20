3 AEW stars Britt Baker reportedly doesn't get along with 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has become a renowned wrestling star in the last few years. The D.M.D. has gained prominence due to her stint as a top female competitor in AEW since the inception of the company in 2019. Baker has carved out an accomplished career in the Jacksonville-based promotion and has earned multiple championships and accolades.

However, since her return from an injury and health-related hiatus at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event last year, things have been rough for Baker. The Doctor has reportedly been involved in several backstage feuds. There are reports that Britt Baker may never return to Tony Khan's company.

As the events continue to unfold, here is a look at three AEW stars The D.M.D. reportedly has issues with:

#3. Alicia Atout

After her return to AEW TV last year, Britt Baker tried to chase singles gold. In the weeks leading to her big clash against Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title at AEW All In, The Doctor was fined and also suspended for some weeks due to her alleged backstage altercation with MJF and his partner and backstage personnel, Alicia Atout.

According to multiple reports, the former AEW Women's World Champion had made some negative remarks about MJF in the female locker room. These comments were overheard by Alicia, who informed The Salt of The Earth, and this allegedly led to a backstage confrontation.

#2. Britt Baker's former on-screen rival, Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa had one of the most remarkable rivalries in AEW in 2021/22. The talented in-ring competitors had memorable in-ring showdowns during their feud. This includes their Unsanctioned Lights Out Match on the March 11, 2021, edition of Dynamite. The match is considered one of the most brutal yet top-tier displays of in-ring action in AEW's history.

Despite their spectacular in-ring chemistry, it has been previously reported that Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker can't stand each other. In 2023, Fightful confirmed that the two stars have had heat for well over a year.

#1. Former AEW World Champion MJF

Britt Baker allegedly does not like some of the members of the AEW roster, including former world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). Although The Salt of The Earth and The Doctor have never crossed paths on screen, things have been quite different backstage.

As mentioned above, Baker reportedly made some comments about MJF backstage last year. This allegedly led to a tense confrontation between The Wolf of Wrestling and The D.M.D., with Friedman apparently punching a wall.

This incident seemingly led to Baker's suspension from AEW television in the weeks leading up to her big clash with Mercedes Mone at All In.

