3 AEW stars who were buried at Double or Nothing 2025

AEW celebrated its sixth anniversary since arriving in the world of professional wrestling with its signature event, Double or Nothing 2025. The event, which was the inaugural show for the company in 2019, delivered beyond expectations and left the fans mesmerized.

The match card featured an array of top stars like Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and more. The fans saw top-tier matches, high-stakes showdowns, and the infamous Anarchy in the Arena match that took over the entire landscape of AEW Double or Nothing.

As the dust settled on one of the most captivating pay-per-views of All Elite Wrestling, it also saw the momentum of stars who were hoping to ascend to the next level derailed. Here are the top three stars who were seemingly buried at Double or Nothing.

#3. Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter spent a lot of time on the sidelines before re-emerging in AEW at All In last year. The former Women's World Champion was slowly regaining momentum and garnering major attention for her participation in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Hayter had a strong build-up heading into the match against Mercedes Mone. However, her loss in the finals of the tournament has pushed her back to the drawing board, and seemingly derailed the momentum she had earned over the months since returning to All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has held down AEW with this ruthless army of mercenaries, The Death Riders. The Purveyor of Violence ascended to the top of the food chain when he defeated Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship at the 2024 WrestleDream event.

However, Moxley's reign has been heavily panned for months. Moreover, the former WWE Superstar has been suffering a string of losses over the last few weeks. The AEW World Champion lost a match at Dynamite and again ended up in the losing column at the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025, putting his status as a dominant star into serious doubt.

#1. Will Ospreay

One of the biggest names that was left buried after AEW Double or Nothing 2025 was Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin battled 'Hangman' Adam Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and walked into the match as the heavy favorite to win.

Despite multiple close spots at Double or Nothing, Adam Page's thunderous Buckshot Lariat ended Ospreay's dreams of main eventing AEW All: In Texas in a match for the World Championship. Just when the English star was about to climb to the top of the mountain, Tony Khan and his regime seemingly pulled the plug on Ospreay's momentum and buried him at the end of Double or Nothing by handing him a huge loss in the finals of the tournament.

