3 AEW stars who have burnt bridges and might never be invited to WWE again

AEW and WWE are two of the biggest wrestling companies in the world, and despite sharing that, there is a lot of animosity. That is mainly because of the stars who work for the companies.

Over the years, many stars have spoken well about either company and maintained cordial relations. However, there have also been instances where stars from AEW have not spoken well about WWE, which led to a lot of chatter in the wrestling world.

When things like that happen, there is naturally a tendency from the side of the star to burn the bridge. That could more or less mean that their way back to the company is over. In this article, we will look at three stars who have burnt bridges with WWE and will never be invited again.

#3. Ricochet

Ricochet left WWE to come to AEW in August of last year. He made his debut at All In in the middle of Wembley Stadium, and there was an expectation that he would finally fulfill his potential.

Since then, over the last few months, Ricochet has repeatedly spoken ill of his time in the Stamford-based promotion and said that he lost his passion for wrestling there. It does not look likely that he will be invited there again.

#2. Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW’s biggest stars. He came up the hard way and even won the World Title last year. He had a great run before losing it to Bryan Danielson at All In.

Strickland is also a former WWE star who has appeared in NXT. However, his experience there left a bad taste in his mouth, as he has claimed that they don’t view him for his market value. Swerve also spoke about how he just did not click with Triple H. That was a telling statement, and it is hard to see him going back there.

#1. AEW star Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is an AEW fan favorite. He has always been an indie star and has not had a strong affinity for the big leagues. Since moving to All Elite Wrestling, he has been very open to badmouthing WWE.

Last year, he went off on Triple H and even mentioned Stephanie McMahon’s name in a rash moment. Recently, he also said that he is not a WWE type. He has clarified his intentions, and it does not look like he will soon go there.

