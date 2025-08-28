3 AEW stars who can challenge Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All Out 2025

Toni Storm has been on a roll as of late in All Elite Wrestling. She has been basking in her glory as the AEW Women's World Champion for over 190 days. In her last few defenses, Storm has slayed top talents like Mercedes Mone and Athena in dominant fashion. Therefore, fans wonder who could be the next challenger for the 29-year-old champion from here on.

Next month, AEW is set to host another big pay-per-view, All Out, from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. It will be a pivotal event for the company, and Storm is likely to put her title on the line on the show. Considering the stacked women's roster of the Jacksonville-based promotion, several names could face Toni Storm in Canada next month.

However, the following three names stood out the most as potential challengers for Toni Storm at AEW All Out.

#3. Marina Shafir

Marina Shafir has been an integral member of Jon Moxley's Death Riders in AEW. With her support, Moxley was able to reign supreme as the AEW World Champion in the company for over 200 days. However, she is yet to gain her first breakout moment as a singles talent in the AEW. Therefore, a feud with a star like Toni Storm could help her become the top figure in the women's division.

Shafir has been portrayed as a strong force alongside The Death Riders over the past year. Despite the faction's setbacks, she has significant momentum on her side. Besides, the 37-year-old could be an unpredictable and surprising name to go after Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title. Also, it could be a fresh feud in the title picture for the fans.

#2. Athena

Athena has been involved in a feud with Toni Storm since Dynamite after AEW All In 2025. She faced Storm for the AEW Women's World Title at Forbidden Door. However, she was unsuccessful in picking up the victory. But, given Athena’s pursuit of the title, it is hard to believe she is finished with Toni just yet.

The Minion Overlord could very well challenge Storm to a rematch at All Out. Well, fans have been showing strong interest in their rivalry over the past few weeks, making it unlikely that a back-to-back pay-per-view clash would spark much debate. In fact, many believe Athena could be the one to finally dethrone Toni, which makes the outcome of a potential showdown all the more unpredictable.

#1. Thekla can challenge Toni Storm at AEW All Out

Thekla has been on a hot streak since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. After debuting in May, she quickly scored impressive victories over stars like Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata. Recently, she joined Skye Blue and Julia Hart to form the Triangle of Madness, further cementing her rise by picking up a major win at Forbidden Door against Kris Statlander, Aminata, Nightingale, and Harley Cameron.

With all that hype, Thekla could be a credible challenger against Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out. Tony Khan is clearly building the 32-year-old as the next big star in the promotion. Furthermore, her gimmick as a proper heel could create an intriguing dynamic with Storm over the weeks leading to All Out in Canada.

