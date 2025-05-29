BREAKING: Massive free agent finally arrives in AEW after weeks of speculation; immediately takes out Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter has just gone through another major setback after her disappointing last weekend at Double or Nothing. A major free agent has finally made their arrival tonight, and she was their first victim.

Last Sunday at the pay-per-view, Hayter faced Mercedes Moné in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Despite putting up a great fight, The CEO was able to steal the win via a roll-up pin, earning a world title shot at All In: Texas.

Tonight, Jamie Hayter was set to address her future plans after her tough loss. Before she could say anything, the lights went out, and Thekla attacked her. The former Stardom star's appearance confirmed the reports that she had signed with AEW.

The Toxic Spider left the Japanese promotion last month in dramatic fashion, as she got herself fired by attacking the company's president, Taro Okada.

Thekla emerged from the shadows tonight to blindside Jamie Hayter, a sign that she was her first target. This is not the most ideal situation for the former AEW Women's World Champion, but this could end up turning into a high-profile feud in the coming weeks. Hayter will look to bounce back following the attack, and sparks could fly between both women.

