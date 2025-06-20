3 AEW stars who can stop the Mercedes Mone juggernaut

Mercedes Mone has been the prime example of a successful WWE Superstar transforming into a global sensation in the world of professional wrestling. The CEO left the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 and went on to wrestle for various promotions before securing an official spot in her current company, AEW.

Upon her arrival in the All Elite Wrestling landscape, Mone became the TBS Champion in her debut match against Willow Nightingale. She then became the NJPW Strong and Undisputed Rev Pro Women's Champion. Following that, the former Legit Boss collected the Owen Hart, EWA, and, most recently, the CMLL Women's World Championship.

As of now, Mercedes Mone is the holder of five top Women's titles from different promotions and holds six overall belts. While her rise has been impeccable to witness, the downfall can be waiting at any corner of her spectacular road. Here are the top three stars in AEW that can derail the Mone Train and stop her momentum.

#3. Britt Baker

Britt Baker is considered one of the AEW originals and was the first woman to be signed by Tony Khan's company in 2019. The Doctor rose to prominence during her stint in the promotion for years. However, she has been inactive since November 2024. This has reportedly been mainly due to her backstage reputation and issues with talent, including MJF.

Despite the tensions prevailing between Baker and the company, a recent report stated that she is still under contract for another year. Should the former AEW Women's World Champion resolve her issues, this could lead to her resurgence in the promotion and a feud with Mercedes Mone, much like their rivalry last year. However, this time, she could emerge on the winning column, unlike their previous encounter at the All In 2024.

#2. Athena

Much like Mercedes Mone, Athena has been the top fixture for AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. She recently surpassed 900 days as the ROH Women's Champion, which became a historic feat in the modern era of professional wrestling.

Furthermore, her short feud with The CEO on AEW television garnered major attention from the fans. She could resurface once again to challenge her and even put her title on the line to raise the stakes. The high-pressure situation could see the Fallen Angel unleash her fury and end the juggernaut of Mone for good in All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Toni Storm

One of the top contenders who can bring an end to the dominance of Mercedes Mone is "Timeless" Toni Storm. The Hollywood Starlet has been one of the top draws and compelling characters in AEW. She had a similar story to Mone, leaving WWE to become a top-tier superstar in the industry.

With her momentum going stronger than ever, AEW All In: Texas could be the stage for Toni Storm to put an end to Mercedes Mone's undefeated streak. The duo can produce a blockbuster match, which could end in Storm's historic win and the downfall of the reigning TBS Champion.

