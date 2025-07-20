3 AEW stars Jon Moxley and the Death Riders could go after next

Ever since Jon Moxley formed the Death Riders, this group has dominated the entire AEW roster. For the past few months, Mox and his crew have destroyed anyone who has stood in the way of their vision for All Elite Wrestling. However, at All In: Texas, things came full circle when several of the promotion's top stars helped Hangman Page defeat Moxley and win the World Title. Hence, the Purveyor of Violence may soon seek revenge against those who prevented his mission from coming to fruition. In this article, we will take a look at three AEW stars whom Moxley and the Death Riders could go after next.#3. Darby AllinDarby Allin was feuding with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders last year before he had to take some time off to go and climb Mount Everest. As Mox's influence in AEW continued to grow, Allin was making history during his climb of the World's Tallest Mountain. After descending from the mountain, Darby was still not seen on TV, which led many fans to wonder what had happened to the former TNT Champion. Allin answered those questions when he showed up at All In: Texas during Mox's match against Hangman Page. Allin took out Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd, thereby allowing Hangman to have a more even playing field. However, this has also put The Daredevil in the crosshairs of the Death Riders, who will now be out of blood and will look to get revenge on Darby for the role in played in the former Dean Ambrose's loss.#2. Will OspreayAfter losing to Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Will Ospreay offered his help to dethrone Jon Moxley at All In. Since then, he has shown that he has got Page's best interest at heart. The same was evident at All In: Texas, too.Despite competing in a tiring match earlier in the night, Ospreay was the first person to come out and help Hangman Page combat the Death Riders in the main event. However, the numbers game proved too much for him, and he was taken out brutally. The group might not be entirely done with the Aerial Assassin, and they could go after him again. Moxley could be out for revenge against Ospreay since he was the one leading the charge against the Death Riders heading into All In 2025.#1. Jon Moxley might go after Swerve Strickland nextSwerve Strickland initially rejected Will Ospreay's plea to help Hangman Page at All In, given the violent history he shares with the Cowboy. However, The Realest One was there for his former rival at All In. Swerve even-handed Hangman a steel chain, which he then used to choke Jon Moxley out and win the World Title.Given that it was Swerve who helped put the finishing touches on Mox's loss, the Death Riders could be most angry with him. Hence, the group could be looking for him first as they would want to get revenge.It will be interesting to see what's next for Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.