3 AEW stars who may be stronger than Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena has been the face of the WWE for the past several years. During this time, he has been known for his freakish strength. He's often picked up guys twice his size and slammed them to the mat with his signature Attitude Adjustment (AA) move. Perhaps his most iconic feat of strength was when he picked up Edge and the Big Show on his shoulders together at WrestleMania 25.

Ad

Pound for pound, he may be the strongest WWE star of all time. In this article, let's take a look at three AEW stars who could be stronger than John Cena:

#3. Wardlow

When Wardlow first arrived in AEW, he caught everybody's attention due to his massive size and strength.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

He played the role of MJF's bodyguard during his initial years in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he was able to get over with the fans due to his athleticism and sheer strength. There were many times when he could make powerhouse athletes appear like cruiserweights when he dominated them in the ring.

Ad

Trending

It's a bit of a disappointment that AEW has not capitalized on Mr. Mayhem by giving him a proper singles run. Nevertheless, the former TNT Champion may be one of the strongest AEW stars and might even supersede John Cena in terms of raw power.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2. Brody King

Brody King gained a lot of traction in AEW due to his time with the House of Black. During this period, King was involved in some key storylines and some brutal matches. He has always proven himself to be one of the toughest All Elite Wrestling stars in the locker room who isn't afraid of getting bloody when required.

When it comes to brute strength, few people in the entire industry can match Brody King. The 285-pound star has manhandled his opponents many times in the ring when he threw them around from pillar to post.

Ad

Currently, King is still in search of his first singles title in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, that does not mean that he isn't stronger than John Cena.

#1. Bobby Lashley may be stronger than John Cena

Bobby Lashley is another freak athlete, much like John Cena. He first caught people's eyeballs during his time in WWE, where he was a former World Champion.

Lashley also has a background in mixed martial arts and has even competed for major promotions like Bellator MMA and Strikeforce. He holds a professional MMA record of 15 wins and two losses. He is as legit as they come as far as powerful athletes are concerned.

Ad

Lashley has showcased his strength many times during his matches. He has proven that his muscles aren't just for showing off. Hence, when strength and overall athleticism are concerned, Lashley may be ahead of John Cena.

Expand Tweet

All the people on this list might be able to match Cena in terms of strength, but no one can match his accomplishments in the business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!