3 AEW stars that must turn face in 2025

AEW has quite a lot of really good heels on its roster. Stars like MJF, The Hurt Syndicate, Ricochet, and FTR have been doing an excellent job in their respective roles as heels. However, there are a few stars who have hit a slump playing a bad guy on TV, and it's time for them to turn face. In this article, let's take a look at three AEW stars who must turn face in 2025.

#3. Christian Cage

Christian Cage was a face when he first joined AEW. However, he turned heel after turning on Jack Perry. He then formed The Patriarchy with Nick Wayne, Killswitch, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian. However, Christian has lost a lot of momentum ever since he lost the TNT Championship. Additionally, he has also lost control of his group as he often butts heads with Nick Wayne, teasing a potential showdown between them. Hence, the former WWE star could abandon The Patriarchy altogether and turn face.

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Recently, there were reports that AEW wanted to book Cope and Christian against FTR at All In: Texas. However, that may not happen anymore, considering Cage's ongoing storyline with Nick Wayne. But Tony Khan could book a similar storyline where Cope returns and convinces Christian to join him to fight against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

After a bit of persuasion, Christian Cage could agree to join forces with his longtime ally against FTR, thereby turning face in the process.

Expand Tweet

#2. Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada was the biggest baby face in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for several years. Therefore, it was surprising that he turned heel as soon as he joined AEW. He was turning heel for the first time in 10 years, which excited fans. However, the absence of The Young Bucks or Jack Perry from TV for several months hurt him as a heel, as he was left all alone in The Elite.

Clearly, Tony Khan missed the mark by a huge margin by turning Okada heel as he came off as a bit of a comedic heel as opposed to the serious one fans were expecting. Hence, it's high time Tony abandoned this little experiment and turned him face again.

He could do this by booking him to lose to Kenny Omega at All In: Texas. Then, he could take some time off from TV for a month or two and return to feud against The Young Bucks by blaming them for his title loss.

#1. Jon Moxley could turn face after losing his AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley turned heel after he betrayed Bryan Danielson at All Out 2024. He then added insult to injury by defeating him for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, Mox and the Death Riders have had a stranglehold over the entire company.

The Death Riders have played a huge role in Mox retaining the title. The Purveyor of Violence made it clear that the Death Riders' mission was to restore AEW back to its glory days.

Now, Mox faces his toughest challenge at All In: Texas when he defends his title against Hangman Adam Page. Mox could end up losing his title, and after this loss, the Death Riders could turn on their leader, viewing him as a failure who couldn't carry out the group's mission. This could begin his face turn and storyline against the group he started.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who out of the above three will be the first to turn face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More