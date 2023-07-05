3 AEW stars who are open to returning to WWE and 3 who are not

It cannot be denied that AEW has managed to give tough competition to WWE since its inception in 2019. The competition has also helped wrestlers make a name for themselves while being employed in either promotion.

In the past few years, many prominent wrestlers have jumped ships to both promotions to showcase their talent. Meanwhile, the following are the wrestlers who are currently signed to AEW but are open to the idea of a WWE return. Also, the list includes three AEW wrestlers who are against the idea of going back.

#3 Open to return: Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo is a naturally gifted wrestler who should be a star in any wrestling promotion, given his charisma and in-ring skills. However, it's unfortunate that both WWE and AEW failed to utilize his potential and get him over.

Meanwhile, he can jump back to the Stamford-based promotion for a fresh start. Also, his real-life partner, Charlotte Flair might have tried to lure him back to his old job so they can be together in the same promotion.

#3 Not open to return: Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is one of the reasons why AEW exists today. However, The Demi-God has undoubtedly had a great 19-year WWE career. He has been a 6-time WWE World champion, and the Stamford-based promotion and Triple H would be more than happy to welcome him back.

However, the 52-year-old has made it clear on multiple occasions that he has no plans to revisit his old promotion, where he has already achieved so much. It remains to be seen whether this changes in the future.

#2 Open to return: Malakai Black

Malakai Black, fka Aleister Black, is one of the most gifted athletes when it comes to the squared circle. He had an amazing run on WWE's developmental brand, NXT. However, Black was released from the company after a decent main roster run.

Malakai has been a part of the AEW roster for quite some time now and is leading a faction named "House of Black." Nevertheless, he has never denied the possibility of a WWE return. Also, Black could join his wife, Zelina Vega, upon his Stamford return.

#2 Not Open to Return: Sting

Well, Sting did not have the best career after a long-awaited arrival to the WWE back in 2014. In fact, he lost both his high-profile matches against Triple H and Seth Rollins, respectively.

While the Stamford-based promotion honored The Icon by inducting him into the Hall of Fame in 2016, it seems highly unlikely that the fans would ever see The Vigilante on WWE TV ever again.

#1 Open to return: Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews, fka Buddy Murphy, got released from the WWE back in 2021, and fans were very disappointed to hear the news. However, he joined AEW in 2022 but hasn't done something notable yet apart from being part of the "House of Black."

Meanwhile, he could jump back to the Stamford-based promotion as he also hasn't denied the possibility. As per the reports, Matthews' real-life girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, is also rooting for his return to the company, and WWE officials could be in talks of bringing him back.

#1 Not open to return: CM Punk

CM Punk has arguably had the most problems with WWE than anyone else. He had a great career in the promotion, becoming a multi-time champion and also holding the WWE title for 434 days. However, things didn't go well, as he eventually left the company back in 2014.

After 7 years of absence from wrestling, CM Punk made his in-ring comeback in 2021. However, this time it was in Tony Khan's promotion. Although he has had problems with people within AEW as well, Punk returning to WWE is the most unlikely thing to happen.

