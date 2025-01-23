3 AEW stars who could potentially show up at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is always a massive event for fans of professional wrestling. Everyone loves to tune in to the show especially the Rumble match itself to see which stars are going to come out to compete on the show.

Fans are going to also watch out to see what new stars could potentially show their face at the Rumble match itself. There's a chance that perhaps some of these new debuts could be some AEW stars as well, and we're here to see which of them can potentially show up at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. Malakai Black's return at WWE Royal Rumble could get a huge pop

There's been a lot of rumors surrounding Malakai Black and his reported departure from AEW. The Striking Man from Amsterdam has been reported to be leaving Tony Khan's and a new vignette on Dynamite with Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart also seems to suggest the same thing.

Malakai Black has been linked to join WWE and the Triple-H-led company has been reported to see Malakai as a top-level star and they'll want to position him as such. Having him possibly debut at the Royal Rumble 2025 pay-per-view as a shock entrant could lead to a huge pop and immediately put everyone on notice.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker currently seems to have a lot of rumors swirling around her, with reports emerging that she is completely done with AEW. It's been reported that Tony Khan is done with her and has shifted his focus to other stars instead.

You'd then have to think that Baker wants to move on quickly from all of the controversy and make a big move for her professional wrestling career. How better to do that than join the competition? Triple H could bring her in immediately considering her star power as she could make waves in WWE's women's division.

Having Britt Baker debut in the Royal Rumble match would do wonders for her and she could even win the whole match.

#1. Kamille

Kamile had proved to be a capable performer as she partnered alongside Mercedes Mone. The Brickhouse was hired as Mone's bodyguard and would take out The CEO's rivals at her request.

However, a month ago she grew restless from the AEW TBS Champions' complaints and officially announced that she quit her job. Many fans thought this was done to eventually have them collide in the ring but a report has since emerged that she won't be called to return on TV for All Elite Wrestling ever again.

It's a shame since Kamille had only begun to show her potential, but perhaps WWE can capitalize on it instead. We can see Triple H signing her to the roster having her debut in the 2025 Royal Rumble match and having an impressive showing as well.

