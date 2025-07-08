3 AEW stars who can replace Jon Moxley in Death Riders if he gets kicked out at All In 2025

AEW star Jon Moxley has been the center of attention for many months. He has been leading the Death Riders since August 2024. The stable has asserted its dominance through a numbers game. While fans initially criticized the group's run, they have since become highly invested in it. While the group is sticking together now, things may not remain the same after All In.
The Purveyor of Violence will be facing Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match at All In: Texas. The company has been building this as one of the biggest matches in history. Fans can predict that a lot of shenanigans are about to happen in the main event of the show. Fans want the Cowboy to complete his redemption story by winning the world title.
While Death Riders used a numbers advantage and helped Jon Moxley retain his title, Hangman Page has also managed to build his troop. The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay will likely help him capture the top prize. Fans shouldn't rule out the return of Jay White, Cope, Sting, and Darby Allin either. It looks like Jon Moxley will not walk as the true king from Globe Life Field stadium.
In this case, the rest of the Death Riders could decide to kick Moxley out of the group. Let's take a look at some of the names that could fill the Purveyor of Violence's shoes.
#3. Keith Lee
The Limitless star has been absent from AEW for over one and a half years. Before the injury, he was portrayed as a powerhouse, a great leader and influencer. After being absent for many months, he hinted multiple times on social media that he is cleared to return. He also said that he has been waiting for Tony Khan's call.
Following All In, after Moxley is evicted from the Death Riders, Keith Lee could make his comeback and ambush him. The Limitless star could bring a much-needed change to the Death Riders' story. While he had hinted at being heel before, Lee hadn't been portrayed as a villain before in AEW.
#2. Gabe Kidd
Gabe Kidd, a fearless individual, could be a fitting replacement for Jon Moxley. He helped the AEW World Champion retain the title at Beach Break Dynamite edition against Samoa Joe. The NJPW star also made appearances on the TV show ahead of the event. Fans enjoyed his involvement in the faction.
The reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion could be a ruthless leader of not only the Death Riders but also of the AEW locker room. His passion toward pro wrestling is unwavering, and his principles resonate with what Jon Moxley stands for.
#1. Eddie Kingston could aid Jon Moxley in need
The Mad King is yet to return to the company. He hasn't been on TV since May 2025. His friendship with Jon Moxley has been well-documented in AEW throughout the years. After All In, Eddie Kingston could step in and advise the Puryevor of Violence to step down from the throne for a while and then take over the Death Riders for the time being.
Eddie could be the perfect replacement for Jon Moxley. Death Riders could get riveting with Mad Kingston's involvement in the group.
It will be interesting to see what goes down in the main event of All In: Texas.
