Former WWE champion finally addresses his absence from AEW: "It is not up to me when it comes to a return"

A former WWE Superstar recently discussed his hiatus from AEW. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has been absent from the company for over one and a half years.
Lee hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since December 2023. He was scheduled to face Swerve Strickland at the 2023 Worlds End PPV, but the match was scrapped due to an unknown injury. Over the months, Lee claimed to recover from surgery. Fans have been constantly inquiring about his health on social media.
While replying to a fan on X (fka Twitter), Keith Lee claimed that he has been 'fine'. He also stated that, despite being allegedly cleared, he doesn't hold the power to make his comeback.
"Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well," he wrote.
Check out the tweet below:
Later, The Limitless One also claimed that there is no need to go after Tony Khan and force the AEW President to make creative plans for his return.
"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," he added.
AEW star Keith Lee has been saying he's fine for quite some time
The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been absent for a long period of time. He has been occasionally active on X and tweets cryptic posts.
While replying to a concerned fan, Keith said that he is good and that not every post is about his wrestling status.
"I am, and have been, okay for quite some time. Thank you for your concern. Perhaps my posts may seem vague from your perspective. But most of what I've said has nothing to do with me or wrestling. I just want to love and uplift people. It is needed for what is on the horizon," he wrote.
It will be interesting to see when The Limitless One will come back.