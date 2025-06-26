Former WWE champion finally addresses his absence from AEW: "It is not up to me when it comes to a return"

A former WWE Superstar recently discussed his hiatus from AEW. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee has been absent from the company for over one and a half years.

Ad

Lee hasn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since December 2023. He was scheduled to face Swerve Strickland at the 2023 Worlds End PPV, but the match was scrapped due to an unknown injury. Over the months, Lee claimed to recover from surgery. Fans have been constantly inquiring about his health on social media.

While replying to a fan on X (fka Twitter), Keith Lee claimed that he has been 'fine'. He also stated that, despite being allegedly cleared, he doesn't hold the power to make his comeback.

Ad

Trending

"Again, I am quite fine. It is not up to me when it comes to a return. But blessings to you as well," he wrote.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, The Limitless One also claimed that there is no need to go after Tony Khan and force the AEW President to make creative plans for his return.

"I've been good for quite some time, though I do appreciate the concern. But no campaign required. Things happen the way they are suppose to, and eventually, the purpose will show itself," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Keith Lee has been saying he's fine for quite some time

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has been absent for a long period of time. He has been occasionally active on X and tweets cryptic posts.

While replying to a concerned fan, Keith said that he is good and that not every post is about his wrestling status.

Ad

"I am, and have been, okay for quite some time. Thank you for your concern. Perhaps my posts may seem vague from your perspective. But most of what I've said has nothing to do with me or wrestling. I just want to love and uplift people. It is needed for what is on the horizon," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when The Limitless One will come back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More