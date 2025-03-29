Keith Lee addresses his status amid lengthy AEW absence

Keith Lee has just revealed some information regarding his status, following his hiatus from AEW, which has gone on for around 15 months now. He wished to reassure the fans who have had no information on how he's been doing.

The Limitless One has not been in the ring since December 2023. He was even supposed to be in a match with Swerve Strickland back at Worlds End 2023, but undisclosed health issues prevented him from pushing through with this. There have been little to no updates on his status, and a potential timeline for a return.

On X/Twitter, Keith Lee tends to post inspirational messages for fans who follow him. One fan replied to his recent post and wondered how he was doing, as he has never addressed this. Lee revealed that he had been doing well for some time now. He then mentioned how his posts are not necessarily related to himself and wrestling, but were rather meant to uplift others.

"I am, and have been, okay for quite some time. Thank you for your concern. Perhaps my posts may seem vague from your perspective. But most of what I've said has nothing to do with me or wrestling. I just want to love and uplift people. It is needed for what is on the horizon," Lee wrote.

Update on Keith Lee's contract status

Keith Lee has been signed to AEW since 2022 and has gone on with several great runs, including one as a tag team champion with Swerve Strickland. Health issues have often hindered his progress, as it seemed like he was picking up steam before having to go on a hiatus.

Ibou of Self-Made PW reported about the former NXT Champion's contract status earlier this month. He mentioned how, according to his sources, this should be coming up already, barring the addition of injury time. With the length of his hiatus, it remains to be seen how much of it the promotion adds.

The landscape of AEW has changed completely since the last time Keith Lee was around. Should he make his return, it remains to be seen how he'll re-introduce himself to a roster that has gone through several major changes in the past year.

