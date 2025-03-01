Potential speculation on Keith Lee's contract status in AEW

Keith Lee has been out of action for a lengthy period now, and there haven't been much by way of updates on his future with the company. However, a new report has just surfaced that sheds some light on his contract situation.

The Limitless One hasn't competed in more than a year, as his last match was in December 2023. He was supposed to be featured at the Worlds End pay-per-view that year but had to pull out due to health issues. The nature of these has yet to be disclosed, but the length of his hiatus attests to its severity.

Ibou of Self Made PW has just reported that Keith Lee's contract expiry is coming up. This is barring injury time being added, which is now left to Tony Khan and management's discretion. The added time may be significant, seeing as his hiatus has been going on for more than 14 months now.

"If injury time isn’t added, I’m pretty sure Keith Lee’s deal is up," he reported.

Keith Lee was backstage at a recent episode of AEW Dynamite

The former NXT Champion, during his hiatus, has made few public appearances but has often taken to social media to reassure the fans that he has been doing well and that things would get better soon.

Almost three weeks ago, PWInsider reported that Lee was present backstage during an episode of Dynamite that week. It was said that before this, he hadn't appeared backstage for any event as such, not even for pay-per-views.

The Limitless One took to his X/Twitter to clarify the reports, as he claimed that it was not the complete truth. He revealed he was indeed backstage on Dynamite, but he was there at a later show than what was reported. The reason for him being backstage was the show was in Texas, where he resided.

It is still unclear what the future holds for Keith Lee. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates from his end, and how his future with the company will go.

