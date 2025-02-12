Keith Lee breaks silence on major rumor amid AEW absence

AEW star Keith Lee recently addressed some reports that surfaced regarding him amid his current hiatus from the promotion. He clarified the situation and gave a first-hand scoop on the veracity of the reports.

The Limitless One was reportedly spotted backstage at last week's edition of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia. It was mentioned how before this, he hadn't attended any events by the promotion as he had been sidelined and was working on undisclosed health issues on his part.

Some fans replied to the news, hoping Keith Lee was doing well. The former NXT Champion replied to this and added some details to this information. He mentioned how he was not backstage last week but rather during this past weekend's episode of Collision in Houston, Texas.

Trending

He also revealed that he was backstage for the tapings of this week's episode of Dynamite that took place last night in Austin, as he resided in the area.

"For the record.... This isn't true. I was at Collision in Houston. But I was at the Dynamite in Austin briefly. I do live in Texas after all. Good day," Lee wrote.

Expand Tweet

Keith Lee was spotted a few months ago in a public post by his wife

The former WWE Superstar has not been spotted in many public appearances during his hiatus from AEW, but photos of him recently surfaced during the holidays.

His wife Michin (aka Mia Yim) took to X/Twitter to post photos of them celebrating the holidays along with their dog. She sent out a message on their behalf to all the fans and wished for a great year ahead for them.

"Thank you for an incredible 2024! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us all. Manifesting success !! Be safe tonight, don’t drink and drive. #NYE2025," Yim wrote.

Expand Tweet

As per some reports from as late as mid-December, Keith Lee is supposedly still not cleared for action by medical staff, and it remains to be seen how long this will continue to be the case. Seeing as the reasons for his absence remain to be undisclosed, there will surely continue to be questions regarding the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback