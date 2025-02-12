  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Keith Lee breaks silence on major rumor amid AEW absence

Keith Lee breaks silence on major rumor amid AEW absence

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 12, 2025 01:10 GMT
Keith Lee has been on a hiatus for more than a year [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Keith Lee has been on a hiatus for more than a year [Photo: AEW Official Website]

AEW star Keith Lee recently addressed some reports that surfaced regarding him amid his current hiatus from the promotion. He clarified the situation and gave a first-hand scoop on the veracity of the reports.

The Limitless One was reportedly spotted backstage at last week's edition of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, Georgia. It was mentioned how before this, he hadn't attended any events by the promotion as he had been sidelined and was working on undisclosed health issues on his part.

Some fans replied to the news, hoping Keith Lee was doing well. The former NXT Champion replied to this and added some details to this information. He mentioned how he was not backstage last week but rather during this past weekend's episode of Collision in Houston, Texas.

also-read-trending Trending

He also revealed that he was backstage for the tapings of this week's episode of Dynamite that took place last night in Austin, as he resided in the area.

"For the record.... This isn't true. I was at Collision in Houston. But I was at the Dynamite in Austin briefly. I do live in Texas after all. Good day," Lee wrote.

Keith Lee was spotted a few months ago in a public post by his wife

The former WWE Superstar has not been spotted in many public appearances during his hiatus from AEW, but photos of him recently surfaced during the holidays.

His wife Michin (aka Mia Yim) took to X/Twitter to post photos of them celebrating the holidays along with their dog. She sent out a message on their behalf to all the fans and wished for a great year ahead for them.

"Thank you for an incredible 2024! Can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for us all. Manifesting success !! Be safe tonight, don’t drink and drive. #NYE2025," Yim wrote.

As per some reports from as late as mid-December, Keith Lee is supposedly still not cleared for action by medical staff, and it remains to be seen how long this will continue to be the case. Seeing as the reasons for his absence remain to be undisclosed, there will surely continue to be questions regarding the situation.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी