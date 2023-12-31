Tony Khan pulls former WWE Superstar from AEW Worlds End

A certain former WWE Superstar has just been ruled out of action ahead of his match tonight at Worlds End. The news came in after he was reportedly not cleared by doctors. The person in question is Keith Lee.

Many had been anticipating this long-overdue grudge match between the Limitless One and Swerve Strickland following their former tag team partners turned bitter rivals feud.

Tony Khan made the official announcement on X that Lee has been pulled from Worlds End due to injury but mentioned that there would be a replacement for Keith Lee. This would be another former WWE Superstar, Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust), who was the second half of Naturally Limitless, which was the name of his tag team with Lee.

The nature of Lee's injury has not been disclosed, but this was enough for him not to be cleared for what looked to be a high-action match against the leader of the Mogul Embassy.

The former WWE Superstar will not be able to get his hands on "him," and his chance to get retribution on Strickland may be rebooked for a different date.

Fans will be bummed as one anticipated match will not be taking place on the match card.

