3 AEW stars who could return to WWE to 'finish their stories'

AEW has several former WWE stars in its ranks and it's no surprise why. The sports entertainment giant's stars bring their expertise and much-needed name value to help propel the company to new heights.

While some stars are still relatively young and have a lot left to achieve in their careers, there are some that are in the twilight of their careers and deserve a chance to go out at the very top.

In this article, we will take a look at three AEW stars that could return to WWE to finish their careers.

#3. Christian Cage

Christian was Captain Charisma

Christian has a very peculiar relationship with the WWE. While he and his tag team partner Edge made waves as a tag team, it was The Rated-R Superstar that had the better singles career. Christian too had a great singles career but not in WWE.

He arguably had a great singles career at TNA/Impact Wrestling, and in AEW he has taken his game to the next level by slowly transitioning his game from an in-ring performer to a manager. His feud with Jungle Boy was a very memorable one and it proved to everyone that he still had a bit left in the tank.

One final run WWE that will end up with him being inducted into the Hall of Fame is truly what Captain Charisma deserves.

#2. Mark Henry

Mark Henry was an intimidating man

The World’s Strongest Man Mark Henry is a physical specimen. He ran through the WWE roster for fun and won numerous titles, striking fear into the heart of every wrestler. His Hall of Pain run when he was the World Heavyweight Champion was a truly terrifying time for every wrestler in the WWE.

Ever since making his way to AEW, Henry has been conducting interviews backstage and has mostly been on the periphery. Tony Khan has not placed Henry into any feuds, and Mark may see that as the one downside for his time in AEW. WWE would no doubt welcome him into the fold and make sure to give him the send-off that his stellar career warrants.

#1. Big Show will leave AEW for WWE one day

Big Show was a big draw

One of the most recognizable wrestlers in WWE history is none other than the 7-foot monster, Big Show.

Big Show was one of the faces of WWE and was a true main-event player in the company for a good few years when he was the World Heavyweight Champion. His feuds with Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio were some of the best during the early 2010s.

Like Mark Henry, Big Show’s time in AEW has seen him being confined to the commentator's desk and not in the ring. While he may not be the spring chicken that he once was, Show can still cut in a ring, and what better way for him to bid adieu to the squared circle than doing it in WWE?

He still has a good relationship with Triple H and Vince McMahon and it should not come as a surprise if we see the Big Show back to where he belongs soon.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!