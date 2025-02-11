3 AEW stars who have seemingly taken the finishers of WWE names

AEW stars have a lot of creative moves and finishers in their arsenal to end their matches decisively. Some of these match finishers are their creations, while others are inspired variations of classic signature wrestling moves.

However, not every AEW star has a finisher that is completely their own; some have been taken directly from some WWE Superstars. We're here to point out three AEW stars who have seemingly taken a signature move or finisher of a notable WWE name:

#3. MJF has performed Cody Rhodes' Cross Rhodes several times

MJF is known to play mind games with his opponents in his promo segments and matches. The former AEW World Champion doesn't let his rivals get away easily, and that's what he did during his feud with Cody Rhodes back in 2020.

The Wolf of Wrestling had been feuding with The American Nightmare for a while and had started using the latter's finisher, Cross Rhodes, to mock the 39-year-old in his matches on Dynamite leading up to their clash. During their match at Revolution 2020, Friedman pulled off the Cross Rhodes on the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Even though Cody has now left AEW, it seems that MJF has still not forgotten his friendship and rivalry with his former mentor. The Salt of The Earth paid tribute to the WWE Superstar last year, as he pulled off the Cross Rhodes in a match against Will Ospreay at All In.

#2. Megan Bayne recently used Brock Lesnar's F5 on AEW Collision

Megan Bayne has stepped into the AEW women's division as an intimidating presence and is now looking to make sure everyone takes notice of her. The 26-year-old signed with the company earlier this month and has now set her sights on destroying Thunder Rosa.

La Mera Mera battled Penelope Ford in a singles match this past Saturday on Collision. Following the match, Megan Bayne showed up and nailed a brutal F5 on Thunder Rosa. Brock Lesnar's iconic finisher seems more than fitting for Bayne, who, it seems, will be presented as a legitimate threat similar to how The Beast Incarnate was booked by WWE when he made his main roster debut in 2002.

#1. Will Ospreay has used The Phenomenal One's 'Styles Clash' several times

Will Ospreay always has insane moves to pull off during his matches and is known for being an adept performer. The Aerial Assassin also does one particular move to try and put his opponents away. However, it has, at times, drawn the ire of professional wrestling fans.

The move in question is AJ Styles' Styles Clash. Ospreay has pulled off the move on several occasions, particularly against MJF and Kenny Omega. Even though the English professional wrestler performing the iconic finisher seems to be a tribute to The Phenomenal One, fans have still criticized him for 'stealing' the former WWE Champion's finisher.

