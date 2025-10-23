3 AEW stars who could suffer the same fate as Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins formed The Vision earlier this year after Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to help The Visionary win at WrestleMania 41. Soon, they added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the group. This plan seemed to work well for Seth Rollins initially, who won the Money in the Bank briefcase and then cashed it in to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Just when things were going well for The Vision, Bron Breakker shocked the world and speared Seth last week on RAW. He then convinced Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman to join him, and they agreed. Given that AEW has a lot of factions, there are several opportunities for betrayals to take place, just like this one. Hence, let's take a look at three AEW stars who could suffer the same fate as Seth Rollins.#3. Konosuke TakeshitaKonosuke Takeshita's career reached the next level after he aligned himself with Don Callis. He was the first member Don Callis added to his faction. Since then, Takeshita has been on an incredible run and was, in a way, responsible for the growth of the Don Callis Family. More wrestlers joined the group after seeing The Alpha's career take off.However, things have not been good for Konosuke Takeshita in The Don Callis Family. He has been butting heads with Kazuchika Okada in recent weeks. Even though they teamed up at WrestleDream 2025, they struggled to work together as a team. This week on Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada successfully defended his Unified Title against Bandido. After the match, all the Don Callis Family members entered the ring to celebrate with him. However, Takeshita was reluctant to join in the celebrations. As tensions rise, Don Callis might have to choose between both men, and he is more likely to pick Okada since he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. This would result in Takeshita getting kicked out of his stable just like Seth Rollins did.#2. RicochetRicochet has been a regular feature on TV ever since he joined AEW. He has been involved in several major storylines over the past year. Recently, he formed a faction called The Demand along with Gates of Agony. These three men began feuding with The Hurt Syndicate in recent weeks.These two groups finally faced each other on the 7th October episode of Dynamite. It was The Hurt Syndicate who came out on top. However, when The Gates of Agony faced off against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin the following week, they were able to win. At WrestleDream 2025, it was MVP's team that defeated The Demand in a trios contest. Therefore, it won't take long for Gates of Agony to realize that they are better off without Ricochet. This is when they will turn their backs on the high flyer, just like The Vision did to Seth Rollins.#1. Jon Moxley might meet the same fate as Seth RollinsWhen Jon Moxley first formed the Death Riders, he promised to bring AEW back to its glory days. Things were going according to plan initially as Mox captured the AEW World Championship. However, the last few months haven't been good for the Purvevor of Violence.Not only did Moxley lose the World Title at All In: Texas, but he failed to win it back in a rematch. To make matters worse, Mox failed to lead his team to victory in the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door 2025. If that wasn't enough, Mox lost his I Quit Match to Darby Allin at WrestleDream 2025. Therefore, the Death Riders could see this as a sign of weakness and finally turn on their leader.It will be interesting to see which of these three people will meet the same fate as Seth Rollins first.