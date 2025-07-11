3 AEW stars who could take a break after All In: Texas

AEW is set to host its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In, at Arlington, Texas, this weekend. Considering the magnitude of the show, Tony Khan has a stacked lineup of matches planned for the show, which includes showdowns between bitter rivals such as Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada, and Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, to name a few.

Hence, a lot of the company's talent have been working hard over the past few months to gain traction for the show. Therefore, here are three AEW stars who could take a break after All In: Texas.

#3. Toni Storm

Toni Storm has been the face of the women's division for the past couple of years. As a result, she has spent most of this time as a champion. Storm has been the Women's World Champion four times in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Her current reign with the title has lasted 146 days. However, Storm faces a tough challenge at AEW All In when she defends her title against Mercedes Mone. The CEO is the favorite to dethrone Storm.

If Storm loses the title, it will be the perfect time for her to step away from the ring and pass on the torch of the women's division to Mercedes Mone. Storm could use this break to unwind and come up with new ideas for her gimmick so that when she returns, she can reclaim the division she once dominated.

#2. Swerve Strickland

Since his arrival in AEW, Swerve Strickland has quickly become one of the top stars in the company. He has competed in some of the most brutal and physically demanding matches in the past year. His ongoing feud against the Death Riders and the Young Bucks is a clear indication of the hard work he has put in recent weeks.

Swerve will team with Will Ospreay against The Young Bucks at All In. It is unlikely that the babyfaces will be the ones to win the match. Swerve could still play a huge part in the main event by helping his arch-nemesis, Hangman Page, defeat Jon Moxley.

He could then take some time off after helping Hangman Page win, as it wouldn't make sense for him to challenge for the World Title immediately after helping him win. This could be similar to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' storyline from WrestleMania 40.

These two former enemies came together to defeat Roman Reigns, and following WrestleMania, The Visionary took some time off from the company. Swerve Strickland could also do the same.

#1. Jon Moxley could take a much-deserved break after AEW All In: Texas

In many ways, Jon Moxley has been the face of AEW for the past couple of years. He has been Tony Khan's go-to man on more than one occasion. He has won the World Title four times, and his current reign stands at 272 days.

However, he will face his toughest challenge in Hangman Page. While Mox has the Death Riders in his corner, Page has the entire locker room behind him. Hence, it looks like we may get a new World Champion at All In: Texas.

Following this loss, Mox could be betrayed by his own faction, who might view him as a failure for failing to carry out their mission. This would allow him to take some much-needed time off from the ring and recover from all the scars from his battles.

It will be interesting to see whether Hangman Page will be able to dethrone Moxley at All In: Texas.

