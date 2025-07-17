3 AEW stars Tony Khan has entirely given up on after All In 2025

AEW President Tony Khan has been booking a great string of shows in 2025, and fans have been vocal about the product's improvement, as some feel they had a dull run in 2024. Since the past few months, he has made significant changes to the show.

Ad

In 2024, many stars fled to WWE, and this left a massive hole in the creative booking. Also, Tony booked multiple veterans on the show. In early 2025, Jeff Jarrett was about to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Things took a sudden turn, and the shows have been booked differently now.

This change saw a positive impact on the promotion. All In: Texas was considered a huge success. However, this change might have affected some stars negatively. The AEW President has completely ignored some of the wrestlers who were seemingly on the road to a push, but didn't.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at some of the names that Tony has seemingly given up on after All In: Texas.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

#3. Sammy Guevara

The Spanish God was known as one of the four pillars of AEW, alongside Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and MJF. While the other three have been significantly pushed over the years, Sammy Guevara is yet to see similar fortune. Currently, he is the ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Dustin Rhodes and rarely appears on AEW TV.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After all the action culminating in All In, it doesn't seem like Tony Khan will be giving him a singles push anytime soon. He will have to prove his worth to be in the spotlight again.

#2. Did Tony Khan stop pushing Daniel Garcia after signing him?

Last year was Daniel Garcia's contract year. All eyes were on him as WWE also reportedly showed major interest in signing him. After choosing to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was given a TNT Championship run. However, the Red Death was unable to perform anything exceptional during his push. Later, he dropped the title to Adam Cole.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the championship run, he has been involved in mediocre storylines on Collision. He wasn't even scheduled to be on the All In card initially, but due to Adam Cole's unfortunate injury, he was able to wrestle at the pay-per-view. Tony Khan should push Garcia, as the latter still has a lot of potential unexplored.

#1. AEW's problem child - Britt Baker

Once upon a time, Britt Baker was the ace of the women's division. However, as time went by, she was overshadowed by other young and promising stars. Last year, she had multiple backstage issues and was suspended for her actions, too. She hasn't been seen on AEW TV since November 2024.

Ad

A few weeks ago, she apparently took a shot at the Jacksonville-based promotion for not using her on TV for over six months. Many reports also claimed that she is looking to part ways with AEW. However, Tony Khan put those rumors to rest recently after he revealed that he and Britt Baker had no talks about her exiting the company.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which of these stars will be pushed in the future as All In is in the books, and the company now has a chance to start booking afresh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.