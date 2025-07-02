Britt Baker reportedly wants out of AEW

Over the past few months, there have been multiple reports about Britt Baker's future with AEW. While most of them were speculations around an impending departure, a new update seems to have all but confirmed that she's looking to leave the Tony Khan-led promotion.
Britt Baker has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling programming since November last year. A combination of injuries and backstage troubles has kept her off TV. There were also reports that Tony Khan was fed up with the former Women's World Champion's attitude and has been known to say that she is difficult to work with.
A recent report by BodySlam.net has confirmed that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., is actively looking for exit routes from the Jacksonville-based promotion.
It must be noted that Britt Baker is one of the founding women's talents who was signed by Tony Khan in 2019 during the promotion's inception year, and despite her many contributions in putting the AEW's women's roster on the map, it seems like it's just a matter of time before she departs from the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Britt Baker was recently spotted with AEW star Sammy Guevara
Britt Baker recently made an appearance on Sammy Guevara's latest vlog. The two stars were seen engaged in a lighthearted conversation.
Check out the vlog below:
During their conversation, Baker said something that seemingly hinted at her exit from All Elite Wrestling. Towards the end of their interaction, Guevara said he hoped to see her soon, to which Baker responded by saying:
"Yeah, hopefully. Yeah, maybe in six years."
Meanwhile, Baker has not been seen on AEW programming since last year, and there were reports earlier that she wasn't happy with how things were being run backstage.
With her future in All Elite Wrestling looking bleak and rumors around Baker's potential jump to rival WWE intensifying, time will tell what comes next for Britt Baker.
