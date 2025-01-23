Rumor killer on viral audio clip of Tony Khan burying Britt Baker amid murky AEW situation

The latest report revealed the details of the audio viral clip of AEW President Tony Khan talking about the problems with Britt Baker. The clip claimed to be of Khan talking with the WBD executives.

Dr. Britt Baker is currently the talking point in the internet wrestling community due to the rumors of her backstage issues and the status of her contract. It was recently reported that Tony Khan is fed up with Baker.

Meanwhile, an audio clip is going viral, in which Tony is said to be talking to the WBD executives regarding Britt. In the viral clip, Khan's voice could be heard saying that Baker is off to the WWE and she complains about her booking.

Trending

Check out the clip below:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the latest report by PWInsider has contradicted the viral audio clip. The report stated that the viral audio clip of Tony Khan talking to WBD executives is apparently fake and they were told that the audio is AI generated and not at all real.

Britt Baker is not done with AEW yet

After recent reports, there has been a feeling that Britt Baker might be done with AEW following multiple backstage issues. Nevertheless, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer noted that the stories regarding Britt on the internet are blown out of proportion and she is not done with All Elite Wrestling as of yet:

“From talking to multiple people within AEW, the Britt Baker stories all over the Internet today appear to be blown way out of proportion. She’s not being used and there don’t appear to be any imminent plans, but there’s nothing to her being finished with the company.”

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the stories regarding The D.M.D. continue to circulate as fans anticipate her return on TV. Fans will have to wait and see when the former AEW Women's World Champion will be back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback