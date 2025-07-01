Absent former World Champion spotted with Sammy Guevara amid WWE rumors

Sammy Guevara has been bouncing between AEW and Ring of Honor as ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Dustin Rhodes. However, he's still making time for fans, and he recently ran into former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker at a convention.

Dr. Britt Baker has been absent for all of 2025 so far, and speculation has swirled around a potential jump to WWE. For right now, though, she's still signed with All Elite Wrestling, and she appeared on Sammy Guevara's latest vlog.

The two took the opportunity to catch up, having not seen each other since a previous convention. Dr. Baker joked that they hadn't spoken in about six years, as Sammy's young daughter, Luna, zoomed around them. She capped off her appearance by teasing that they'd see each other again in another six years.

Check out Sammy's most recent vlog below:

Sammy Guevara wants to face Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay are two of the most popular stars currently in AEW. Alongside Hangman Adam Page, they are the ones many fans believe will carry the company into the future.

Sammy Guevara has acknowledged their talent, as well. In a recent conversation with Denise Salcedo, The Spanish God was asked who he'd most like to face in All Elite Wrestling, and he named both Strickland and Ospreay as dream opponents:

"Man, I mean, there's so many guys. There's Will Ospreay. I get told a lot, especially today, that a lot of people want that match. There's Swerve, and there's a lot of guys. I mean, there's a lot of guys that think they're the guy, but I'm the guy who's been there since day one and said that I was always going to be the biggest star. No matter what star wants to walk in AEW, no one's going to shine brighter than me. Sammy Guevara is going to do something to make you all think again because I've always been here, and I'm the guy," he said.

Guevara is known as one of AEW's "Four Pillars," alongside MJF, Jack Perry, and Darby Allin. Although he hasn't found his way to a main event spot yet, many still feel that his future in Tony Khan's promotion is bright.

