“I’m the guy”- Former AEW champion puts Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay on notice

A top AEW star made his intentions clear in an interview, eyeing future bouts against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. The star has never faced the two in All Elite Wrestling.
One-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Sammy Guevara, is highly regarded as one of the most prominent talents in Tony Khan's promotion. Currently, he spends most of his time competing in Ring of Honor as part of the tag team "Sons of Texas" with Dustin Rhodes. The duo recently hit a major milestone, completing 300 days as reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions.
During a recent appearance on Denise Salcedo’s YouTube channel, the three-time TNT Champion was asked who he’d like to face next in All Elite Wrestling. The Spanish God named two of the Jacksonville-based promotion's biggest stars, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.
“Man, I mean, there's [sic] so many guys. There's Will Ospreay. I get told a lot, especially today, that a lot of people want that match. There's Swerve, and there's a lot of guys. I mean, there's a lot of guys that think they're the guy, but I'm the guy who's been there since day one and said that I was always going to be the biggest star. No matter what star wants to walk in AEW, no one's going to shine brighter than me. Sammy Guevara is going to do something to make you all think again because I've always been here, and I'm the guy,” he said. [From 0:06 onwards]
AEW star Sammy Guevara recently commented on possibly joining WWE in the future
Sammy Guevara has been a part of the Jacksonville-based company since its inception in 2019. He is widely regarded as one of Tony Khan's original four pillars. The Spanish God was recently spotted at WrestleVerse Fest with his wife, Tay Melo, and was asked about the prospect of them joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the future.
Addressing the same, the couple said:
"Well, the thing is, we are contracted to AEW, and they, uh, they treat us very well and very fine, so we are in AEW, yeah." [H/T: ITR Wrestling]
It must be noted that Melo had a four-year stint with WWE from 2016 to 2020. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara has never been part of the Stamford-based promotion.
