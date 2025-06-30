Sammy Guevara issues major statement on if he's joining WWE

Sammy Guevara and his real-life partner, former WWE Superstar Tay Melo, have been signed with AEW for some time now. The couple recently shared their response to the prospect of crossing over to the Stamford-based company.

Guevara is hailed as one of the Tony Khan-led promotion's original "Four Pillars", who is regularly featured on All Elite programming despite primarily competing on ROH as of late. Melo, on the other hand, made her long-awaited comeback earlier this month at Fyter Fest to save her friend Anna Jay from Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne, reuniting TayJay and later defeating The Megasus and her acolyte at Summer Blockbuster.

During their recent appearance at WrestleVerse Fest, footage from which was shared by Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were asked about potentially jumping ship to WWE. The Spanish God responded by pointing out that the couple were still signed with AEW, and briefly alluded to the Jacksonville-based promotion's treatment of them:

"Well, the thing is, we are contracted to AEW, and they, uh, they treat us very well and very fine, so, we are in AEW, yeah."

Melo, who had had a brief run in the sports entertainment juggernaut that ended with her release in 2020, voiced her support for wrestling across multiple promotions, before thanking WWE for helping to bring her to the US, and reaffirming her and Guevara's status in AEW:

"Yeah, and I feel like it’s a little silly, just [the] whole war. I love wrestling, you know I don’t care if it’s AEW, WWE, TNA, Ring of Honor, I don’t care, I love wrestling, I love to be entertained, I love to see everybody doing their best and living their dreams... I love AEW, it’s literally, like, made my life change so much, so, WWE bringing me to the states, I’m grateful for both companies, and now we’re representing AEW, which I’m so proud of, and we’re going to continue to do so." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Both the former TNT Champion and Melo have been featured recently on AEW television.

Sammy Guevara's non-AEW title reign with a former WWE legend

Last year, Sammy Guevara formed an alliance with Dustin Rhodes, which blossomed into a tag team dubbed The Sons of Texas. Alongside The Natural, Guevara reigns as the ROH World Tag Team Champions - a set of titles the duo secured last year at AEW Collision, and have continued to hold for over 300 days now.

Guevara was seen on AEW television as recently as this month's Collision: Fyter Fest, where he unsuccessfully competed in a Four-Way for the ROH World TV Title.

