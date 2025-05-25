Top AEW star says he wishes "nothing more than to be away" from MJF (Exclusive)

AEW will present its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV in a few hours, and MJF is hoping for a big night despite not competing in the event for the second year in a row. MJF is facing a potential clash with a former ally and rival tonight, and the current ROH Tag Team Champion is speaking up on how he really feels about the mischievous grappler.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a surprise return to attack Adam Cole at Double or Nothing 2024, and this year, he is expected to be involved as The Hurt Syndicate defends the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Sons of Texas. However, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara will not be defending their ROH World Tag Team Championship, and the latter recently had some interesting things to say about MJF.

MJF tried to get MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin to accept him into their faction for weeks, and while that seemed to finally happen on Dynamite, a big assist could help Friedman solidify his place in the group.

Ad

Trending

The Spanish God is not a fan of MJF, but he would not mind seeing Friedman cost The Hurt Syndicate the World Tag Team Championship later tonight. Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently interviewed Guevara on WrestleBinge and asked about MJF ruining a potential win for Lashley and Benjamin at tonight's pay-per-view. Sammy seems open to a potential run-in by Friedman, but he doubled down on his thoughts about the New York native.

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

"If that was to happen, that would be the one thing I actually like that he's ever done in AEW, or his entire career. I don't know, I mean... I think that's thinking too ahead, that's too smart for him. Uh, no... I don't know, he'll probably be ringside unfortunately. I hate that I have to deal with this guy, I'm not a fan of him. I don't like him, and I wish nothing more than to be away from him," Sammy Guevara said. [From 1:20 to 1:46]

Ad

Ad

Guevara and Friedman battled and teamed up in 8 multi-man matches until MJF won their first and only singles outing in June 2021 at AEW Dynamite Fan Appreciation Night. Two years later, they teamed up on Dynamite to lose against Jack Perry and Darby Allin as a preview to Double or Nothing 2023, which saw MJF retain the World Championship over his fellow AEW Originals.

AEW's Sammy Guevara recently said he hates MJF

Sammy Guevara and Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be in close proximity to each other tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, but their history has been discussed at length in the lead-up to the show. While Sammy and Dustin Rhodes appeared on Close Up with Renee Paquette to promote the PPV, Guevara was asked to give his thoughts on MJF.

Ad

"Oh my God. Get out of here with this question. I thought I was done with this guy years ago, right? When we were facing for the World Title. I didn’t win the match, but at least I got to get out of dealing with him. And now here we are again. Man, me and him have gone to battles for years. He’s also an OG. I hate him," Sammy Guevara said.

Ad

Ad

AEW Fight for The Fallen in July 2019 marked the first time Guevara and Friedman worked together. The show opener that night saw MJF, Sammy, and Shawn Spears defeat Allin, Joey Janela, and Jimmy Havoc.

If you use the quote from the first part of the article, please embed the video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More