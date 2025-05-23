Huge update on 3-time AEW champion's return ahead of Double or Nothing 2025 - Reports

AEW will be celebrating in a major way this weekend as its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV will take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The first DON outside of Las Vegas is sure to have several swerves and surprises. There's now increased talk of a major name making a surprise return on Sunday.

Tony Khan has booked several of AEW's biggest stars for Sunday's pay-per-view, featuring the finals of the men's and women's 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Tournaments. Paragon will clash with The Don Callis Family in trios action, while The Hurt Syndicate, Toni Storm, and Kazuchika Okada will defend their respective titles. Anarchy In The Arena is also confirmed, but a certain AEW Original is missing from the announced lineup this year: Darby Allin.

The Daredevil recently accomplished a remarkable feat as he climbed Mount Everest. Allin had to step away from AEW conquer the highest mountain in the world above sea level. As rumors and speculation on Darby's Double or Nothing status pick up, Fightful Select reports that the comeback has not been ruled out.

Sources reported on Thursday that AEW was not expecting Allin to be back in time for Double or Nothing. It was noted later in the evening that an appearance by Allin "wasn't an impossibility," but no one has been able to confirm plans in place for the two-time TNT Champion.

AEW officials, as of mid-January, were expecting Darby to return in the spring. A more recent update with sources revealed that they were hopeful that he'd be back in time for the Owen Hart Cup, to be featured at Double or Nothing, but that obviously did not happen.

There's talk that Allin may not return this weekend, but some time in mid-June for the build to All In on July 12 as it can take two-to-three weeks to climb back down Everest. His last match was the Continental Classic draw with Ricochet during Dynamite On 34th Street, which aired December 25 after taping three days prior.

AEW Double or Nothing updated lineup for Sunday

All Elite Wrestling now has 10 matches confirmed for its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV. Below is the updated lineup for Sunday:

Pre-show: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay and Harley Cameron FTR vs. Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Josh Alexander, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page Stretcher Match: Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Mike Bailey World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Sons of Texas Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Anarchy In The Arena: Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Marina Shafir vs. Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, Swerve Strickland, and Willow Nightingale

The Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, will host Double or Nothing 2025. The Buy-In pre-show will begin at 6:30 pm ET, and the main card will hit the air on PPV at 8 pm ET.

