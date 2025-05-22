Massive update on Darby Allin's AEW future ahead of Double or Nothing 2025

Darby Allin made his family, fans, and company proud by accomplishing one of the greatest feats in the entire world. After his successful expedition, there has been a major development regarding his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion etched his name in history by successfully climbing to the summit of Mount Everest alongside his team of travelers. They reportedly have begun their descent, raising questions regarding Allin's return to All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent Q&A session with WrestleVotes, a fan asked about Darby Allin's return timeline. They noted that the face-painted superstar could be back in time for the buildup of the company's premier event, AEW All In Texas.

Ad

Trending

"They say it takes, you know, anywhere from two weeks to three weeks to get back down the mountain, so I would be stunned if he showed up Sunday night at Double or Nothing. But I'd imagine he's back on TV to push for All In, so maybe a month or so." [18:24 to 18:38]

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Darby Allin's reaching the top of Mount Everest

Darby Allin has garnered huge attention after conquering one of the most difficult tasks in the world. Witnessing that, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray hoped that Allin cut a promo at the top of Everest, hyping his return and reigniting his feud with Jon Moxley.

Ad

“I hope, and I don't know if he did this or not, and if he did, it probably already should've aired—I would have hoped that Darby Allin cut a promo on the top of Mount Everest saying that 'Hey guys, it's Darby, I made it. I'm standing on the top of Mount Everest. Here is the AEW flag. I represent AEW. I did this for me, I did it for the fans, I did it for AEW, and now, you know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna climb down Mount Everest. And then you know what I'm gonna do? I'm walking back in the doors of AEW, and no matter who the World Champion is, I'm coming for you."

With rumors hinting at his return near AEW's biggest event, it remains to be seen how the company will position Allin following his comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More