Bully Ray urges AEW star Darby Allin to pull off major stunt from the top of Mount Everest - "I don't know if he did this or not"

Darby Allin has been urged by Bully Ray to pull off a major stunt from the top of Mount Everest. Being the stuntman that he is, one should not be surprised if this indeed takes place.

Darby recently made history when he ascended to the top of Mount Everest, becoming the first pro wrestler in history to do so. After achieving that feat, the entire wrestling world sent out messages to him congratulating him on his success.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has now revealed that he hopes Darby pulled off a promo atop Mount Everest. Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray said:

“I hope, and I don't know if he did this or not, and if he did, it probably already should've aired—I would have hoped that Darby Allin cut a promo on the top of Mount Everest saying that 'Hey guys, it's Darby, I made it. I'm standing on the top of Mount Everest. Here is the AEW flag. I represent AEW. I did this for me, I did it for the fans, I did it for AEW, and now, you know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna climb down Mount Everest. And then you know what I'm gonna do? I'm walking back in the doors of AEW, and no matter who the World Champion is, I'm coming for you. By the way: I hope it's still you, Jon Moxley, because I'm gonna beat you and then I'm taking that championship out of the bag that you've been holding hostage for months now, and I'm holding it high in the air and giving it back to the AEW fans.’” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW releases statement regarding Darby Allin’s achievement

After Darby Allin reached the summit of Mount Everest, AEW put out a message commemorating that feat and publicly congratulated its star. The official Twitter posted a screenshot of Allin’s achievement and wrote:

“After reaching the highest summit in the world, Mount Everest, @DarbyAllin planted an AEW flag! Congratulations to Darby on this incredible achievement!”

It is great to see Darby Allin achieve the feat, and Tony Khan will be hoping that he comes back rejuvenated.

