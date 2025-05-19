AEW issues statement after Darby Allin finally fulfills his special promise

Darby Allin may be the most popular AEW Original. The fan-favorite has had several career highlights since signing for Tony Khan's company, including his key role in Sting's retirement run. Officials have just issued a statement after Allin finally fulfilled a special promise made months ago before a massive personal feat.

The Daredevil began climbing Mount Everest on Tuesday, April 15. Allin previously promised to plant an official AEW flag on the highest mountain in the world above sea level, and he did just that this past weekend after reaching the summit. The two-time TNT Champion thanked AEW and the others who made the trip possible.

All Elite Wrestling is publicly congratulating Darby on his massive achievement today. The official AEW accounts on X and Instagram shared a screenshot of Allin's aforementioned flag post, and captioned it with a congratulatory message after the 32-year-old finally delivered on his promise.

"After reaching the highest summit in the world, Mount Everest, @DarbyAllin planted an AEW flag! Congratulations to Darby on this incredible achievement!," wrote the company with the screenshot below.

Allin last wrestled on December 22, 2024 at the Dynamite On 34th Street tapings from the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC. He and Ricochet fought to a time limit draw in the Continental Classic that night, one night after Allin's C2 loss to Claudio Castagnoli at the same venue for Christmas Collision.

Darby Allin and Sting to reunite this year

Sting retired at AEW Revolution 2024, while still holding the World Tag Team Championship with Darby Allin. The undefeated duo are set to reunite at Comic Con: Scotland on Saturday, October 11 from Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

The photo-op ticket with Sting and Darby is priced at £105. The individual photos and autographs with Sting are £68.25, and Darby's individual tickets are £36.75. Allin will also be appearing by himself that Sunday, October 12.

