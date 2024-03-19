"There was a little bit of chemistry there" - The Undertaker on AEW pairing Sting with Darby Allin

AEW signed Sting four years ago in a major shock to the pro wrestling world. The veteran was immediately paired with Darby Allin, and now The Undertaker has weighed in on that decision.

Sting retired from professional wrestling at AEW Revolution earlier this month, as he and Allin retained the now-vacant World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks under Tornado Rules. The Icon later declared The Invisible Man his greatest tag team partner ever.

The Phenom recently discussed Sting and his retirement on the Six Feet Under podcast. Taker made interesting remarks about the chemistry between Sting and Darby and agreed it was smart to put Sting on a full-time tag team.

"There would have been tons of singles matches for him [in AEW], but he kind of took a young... what's the other kid's name? Darby Allin... there was a little bit of chemistry there, and you know, Sting was kind of that big brother-type role. It's a very smart move [to put Sting in a tag team] because you can... you don't get exposed, you can very creatively pick your spots," Taker said. [From 12:16 - 13:16]

The Dead Man clarified that he did not mean The Icon would be exposed in terms of talent, as Father Time is undefeated. Taker also made it clear that he was not saying anything disparaging about Sting. He ended the discussion by congratulating his fellow WWE Hall of Famer on a successful career.

Sting set for big appearance following AEW retirement

Sting is officially retired from in-ring competition. The veteran hung up his boots after the AEW Revolution earlier this month and is already back to making public appearances.

WrestleCon has announced the former WCW star for their big four-day event in Philadelphia during WWE's WrestleMania XL Weekend. Sting will participate in a Q&A hosted by Tony Schiavone, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 from 11 pm-midnight.

Sting made his first post-Revolution appearance at GalaxyCon in Richmond, Virginia this past weekend. He signed autographs and posed for photo ops with fans. The other wrestling stars in attendance were Lex Luger, Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Scott Steiner, and Lita.

