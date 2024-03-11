Sting issues huge statement on Darby Allin days after AEW retirement

AEW Revolution was a historic pay-per-view for the company as Sting wrestled his official retirement match. The pro wrestling legend recently made a huge statement about Darby Allin.

Revolution 2024 was held at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, due to the history Sting and Ric Flair had in the same venue. The Stinger and Darby successfully retained their World Tag Team Championship over The Young Bucks in a Tornado Rules match. The WCW veteran retired with a 29-match All Elite winning streak.

The Icon took to X today and made a bold statement on Allin, stating the young star was the best tag team partner that he ever had. During his decades-long career, Sting teamed with Lex Luger, Kevin Nash, and Paul Wight, and even with names like The Ultimate Warrior, Dusty Rhodes, and Kurt Angle.

Sting then tweeted two more sets of photos and used hashtags to tout how he and Allin successfully defended and how he retired with an undefeated record.

"Best tag-team partner I ever had. Thank you, @DarbyAllin! [skateboard emoji] [scorpion emoji]," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned Sting retired undefeated in his All Elite Wrestling career:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan is currently holding a tournament for the vacant World Tag Team Championship. Sting is retired from the ring, but we likely have not seen the last of the WCW Triple Crown Champion, as his future is up in the air.

What's next for Darby Allin in AEW?

AEW will present a special edition of Dynamite this Wednesday as Big Bu$iness takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes.

The big buzz going into Big Bu$iness surrounds the rumored AEW debut of Mercedes Moné. The former Sasha Banks grew up in Boston, and multiple sources expect her to appear as a contracted talent this week.

Darby Allin will make his first appearance since teaming with Sting for the retirement match at Revolution. Now that the World Tag Team Championship is vacant and The Stinger has retired, Allin is going back to singles action. He will face Jay White on Dynamite.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for all Big Bu$iness coverage and any breaking AEW news. Below is the current line-up for Wednesday:

Darby Allin vs. Jay White

Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

Hook and Chris Jericho vs. Gates of Agony

Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and PAC

Samoa Joe defends the World Championship against Wardlow.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Which promotion did Sting have a better legend's run in? WWE - debut and Hall of Fame induction AEW - debut and retirement 0 votes View Discussion