Tony Khan leaving the door open for WWE Hall of Famer to return to AEW

Tony Khan has revealed that the door will remain open for a WWE Hall of Famer to return to AEW. The star in question is Sting.

The Icon wrestled his final match against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024. Sting secured the victory for himself and Allin by submitting Matthew Jackson, retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and retiring undefeated in the promotion.

During the press event after the pay-per-view, The Vigilante was asked about his future in the Tony Khan-led promotion following his retirement bout. Sting responded by claiming that he is willing to discuss plans with the CEO of AEW to continue working with the company.

"Well, Tony has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion. We haven't really worked anything out there yet, but I'm sure we'll have some kind of conversation, and I'm saying... You know, maybe? We'll see what happens. I have no interest in being a manager or anything like that, or an agent... I don't wanna do any of that kind of stuff, so... I'm not sure what I could offer," said Sting. [48:00 - 48:29]

Khan responded to the 64-year-old star by praising his legacy and assuring him that the door will always be open for him to return to the promotion.

"You're one of the greatest legends, not only... Certainly the greatest legend ever in AEW and one of the greatest wrestlers, if not the greatest wrestler of all time. Nobody's ever had a career that has spanned more than yours, and what you've done for us here, we're all in your debt. So, please, not only is the door always welcome and open for you, but I hope you will be back, and like I've said, we'll figure it out. We want you here," said Tony Khan. [48:29 - 48: 51]

Major announcement made regarding Sting following his retirement at AEW Revolution 2024

Following his retirement match, a major announcement was made regarding Sting on social media.

The official X handle of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex revealed that March 3 had officially been declared as Thank You Sting Day in Greensboro as per the declaration of Deputy City Manager Chris Wilson.

"Talk about an ICON-ic night! Coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson presented this group of LEGENDS with their custom bats, and Chris Wilson, Deputy City Manager of @greensborocity, presented Sting with a proclamation that March 3 is officially THANK YOU STING DAY in Greensboro!"

Sting's last match also witnessed the involvement of his former WCW colleagues Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat, who aided The Icon in picking up the win and retiring as tag team champion.

