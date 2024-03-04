Huge announcement made regarding Sting

A huge announcement regarding Sting has come to light.

AEW Revolution proved to be an iconic night for the Icon and Darby Allin. The Icon finally bid farewell to the wrestling business in the best way possible. The Vigilante and Darby Allin squared off against The Young Bucks in a Tornado tag team match, with the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line. Following the match, Greensboro Coliseum Complex posted on their social media account that Chris Wilson, Deputy City Manager of Greensboro City has proclaimed that March 3rd will be Thank You Sting Day.

"Talk about an ICON-ic night! Coliseum Deputy Director Scott Johnson presented this group of LEGENDS with their custom bats, and Chris Wilson, Deputy City Manager of @greensborocity, presented Sting with a proclamation that March 3 is officially THANK YOU STING DAY in Greensboro!"

Given that it was The Icon's final match, all four men left everything in the ring. The match was filled with plenty of gruesome spots. One spot that had the fans jump out of their seats was when Darby Allin hit a Swanton and went straight through a pane of glass.

Despite this devastating spot, The Icon and Allin were able to retain their tag titles keeping the Vigilante's personal win/loss record intact.

Tony Khan made a bold claim about Sting's AEW run

Ever since The Icon first joined AEW back in 2020, there has been no looking back for him. He has been at his best in the ring and has been involved in many key storylines over the years.

Now that The Icon's career is finally over, Tony Khan took to social media to say that the Vigilante had one of the best comebacks in sports history.

"Last night at #AEWRevolution, Sting completed the greatest comeback in sports history. @Sting's 3 Year Run in AEW from Age 61-64: 30 matches, 30-0 record (29-0 in AEW, 1-0 in NOAH for Great Muta's Send-Off) + Retired as @AEW World Tag Team Champion in the best last match ever."

Given that many wrestlers have stepped back into the ring after retiring, it remains to be seen if the Icon has indeed permanently hung up his boots.

