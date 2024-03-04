Tony Khan makes massive claim about Sting's AEW run

Tony Khan made a bold claim regarding Sting's AEW run.

The Stinger first signed with AEW in 2020. Since then, there has been no looking back for The Icon. He formed an amazing tag team with Darby Allin and the duo were unstoppable in the ring, complementing each other perfectly.

Throughout his AEW run, the Icon remained undefeated which made for a great comeback story, given his abysmal WWE run. After spending a great couple of years in AEW, the Icon announced recently that his retirement match would take place at AEW Revolution 2024.

The Icon and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the perfect opponents - The Young Bucks. After a grueling match that had the fans on the edge of their seats, Stinger and Darby Allin were able to walk away with the win.

Following his retirement match, Tony Khan took to social media to claim that The Vigilante crafted the greatest comeback in sports history. He also called The Icon's match the "best last match ever".

"Last night at #AEWRevolution, Sting completed the greatest comeback in sports history. @Sting's 3 Year Run in AEW from Age 61-64: 30 matches, 30-0 record (29-0 in AEW, 1-0 in NOAH for Great Muta's Send-Off) + Retired as @AEW World Tag Team Champion in the best last match ever."

Check out his tweet here:

Sting had a message for his fans after his retirement match

After winning the match, The Icon got on the microphone to cut one last promo for the fans he thanked them for their support through the years and was quite emotional.

Following the match, The Vigilante took to social media to thank the fans again for their support.

"Thank you, Greensboro!" The Vigilante posted.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see who becomes the next AEW World Tag Team Champion, now that the title has been vacated after Sting's retirement.

