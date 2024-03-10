Mercedes Moné makes a big statement about "Sasha Banks" ahead of rumored AEW debut

AEW is expected to debut Mercedes Moné imminently. The former Sasha Banks has just made a very telling statement ahead of a big week in professional wrestling.

A special Big Business edition of Dynamite will air this Wednesday from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It's heavily rumored that Moné will make her official All Elite debut during Wednesday's special episode. The former WWE Superstar grew up in Beantown and is billed from there.

The CEO recently appeared on the Kick Rocks podcast and had major praise for the Sasha Banks character. The Legit Boss said she played the role like a legit boss and served an amazing career. She also looked ahead to Moné's future.

"A legend. An icon. A powerhouse. Someone who stands up for what she believes in. Is a legit boss. They [WWE] got that trademark for a good reason. I played that role really good. A legit boss, inside and outside the ring, and will lay it all on the line. She has a heart full of gold. Sasha Banks, what a career. What an amazing career. The thing about that, it makes me even more excited to see what Mercedes Moné can do," she said. [H/T to Fightful]

Moné made more shocking comments this week when she seemingly confirmed her future WWE return. If she wrestles on Wednesday, this will be her first match since suffering an ankle injury on May 21, 2023.

AEW to present Big Business this week

AEW will continue the build to the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view this Wednesday as they invade the TD Garden in Boston, MA for Big Business.

The special edition of Dynamite will air in the usual 8pm ET timeslot on TBS. The big rumor going into Big Business is that the former Sasha Banks is slated to make her official debut for Tony Khan's company. Mercedes Moné reportedly had talks with All Elite Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment but ended up passing up on her former employer.

AEW has announced five big matches for Big Business. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling all week for the latest Dynamite news and coverage along with all AEW breaking news. Here is the current line-up for Wednesday:

Jay White vs. Darby Allin

Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

Hook and "Lionheart" Chris Jericho vs. Gates of Agony

The Elite's Kazuchika Okada, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson vs. Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo

Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against Wardlow

