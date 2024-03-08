AEW Dynamite draws lowest ratings of 2024 despite Tony Khan luring top free agent away from WWE

AEW Dynamite ratings slumped despite a top free agent's arrival in the company. The star being discussed is Kazuchika Okada.

The March 6 edition of Dynamite was live from Duluth, Georgia. This was a follow-up show following the successful Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday. AEW debuted a new set and designs on the episode. Also, stars like Samoa Joe, the Young Bucks, Darby Allin, and many more were featured.

Mainly, Kazuchika Okada revealed that he's signed to AEW and is All Elite. His NJPW contract ended in January 2024. It was reported that WWE was in talks with Rainmaker. However, Tony Khan sealed the deal to secure him in his company.

According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite drew a total viewership of 779,000 and was rated 0.27 among the 18-49 demographics.

Expand Tweet

This number is down from the last episode, as the previous week's average audience was 822,000, which was rated 0.29 according to demographics. The audience is the lowest since October 2023.

The night's main event saw the two Don Callis Family members collide with each other. Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher in a stellar match.

It will be interesting to see if next week's "Big Business" Dynamite helps to increase the show's ratings.

Did you like this week's installment? Let us know.

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Did you like this week's AEW Dynamite? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion