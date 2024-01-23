Major update on Kazuchika Okada's potential future in WWE - Reports

According to a recent report, Kazuchika Okada is expected to sign with WWE. The Rainmaker recently confirmed that he is set to depart New Japan Pro-Wrestling later this month.

Okada is arguably among NJPW's greatest and most recognizable wrestlers of all time. He is a multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. During his lengthy tenure with the company, the 36-year-old has also won the G1 Climax on multiple occasions.

According to Monthly Puroresu, Okada is seemingly WWE-bound and could start under NXT.

Check out the report from Monthly Puroresu in the tweet below:

Okada's former NJPW colleague and CHAOS stablemate, Shinsuke Nakamura, also started in the white-and-gold brand when he first signed with WWE. Nakamura is a two-time NXT Champion. He also won two NXT Year-End Awards during his time on the brand.

Similarly, Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY also found significant success on the promotion's third brand. All three women are former NXT Women's Champions. The Empress, especially, had one of the greatest title reigns in NXT history.

Matt Morgan provided his take on Kazuchika Okada possibly signing with WWE

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently offered his take on Kazuchika Okada joining WWE after he officially becomes a free agent.

According to Morgan, WWE could cast The Rainmaker in a typical role. However, he believes things might be different under Triple H's creative leadership. On the Gigantic Pop podcast, the veteran said:

"My only fear with WWE is they generally put them in BS stereotypical role even in 2023, more or less. I hope they're smarter than that with Triple H leading creative now."

WWE is currently the home to several Japanese stars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and the reigning Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

It remains to be seen if Okada ends up signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut or if he potentially ends up in AEW or TNA.

