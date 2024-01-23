One thing could harm 36-year-old top free agent if he chooses to sign with WWE; Triple H could save him, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes one thing could harm Kazuchika Okada if he signs with WWE.

The 36-year-old is one of the biggest wrestling names in Japan. He spent over a decade competing in NJPW, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and IWGP World Heavyweight Championship multiple times. He is the current NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii. However, Okada recently announced that he would be leaving NJPW after his contract expires.

Although the Japanese star made a few appearances in AEW over the past two years, reports suggested WWE is also interested in signing him.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan revealed that he fears that the Stamford-based company could cast the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion in a stereotypical role. Meanwhile, he pointed out that things could be different under Triple H's creative leadership.

"My only fear with WWE is they generally put them in BS stereotypical role even in 2023, more or less. I hope they're smarter than that with Triple H leading Creative now," he said. [4:43 - 4:55]

Is Kazuchika Okada interested in joining WWE?

The WWE roster currently has several Japanese superstars, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Akira Tozawa, and Kairi Sane. Many fans now wonder if Kazuchika Okada will join that list.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided an update on Okada's status. He claimed the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has yet to decide his future. Meltzer reported that confidants of Okada told him the Japanese star would choose the best offer between the Stamford-based company and AEW.

"He's gonna go to whoever makes the best offer. He has not decided. It's not like a secret. He just hasn't decided yet," Meltzer said.

Okada has previously shared the ring with several current superstars, including AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cody Rhodes.

